Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 0
12-20-21
Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Machias on Joseph Gooch (24) of East Machias. As a result of the investigation, Joseph was charged for Attaching False Plates.
Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed James Walker (56) of Topsfield for Passing a Stopped School Bus with the Flashers on Rolfe Street in Princeton.
12-23-21
Corporal Jeffrey Taylor summonsed Braden Pottle (20) of Lubec for Class C Operating Under the Influence and Aggravated Driving to Endanger among several other charges as result of a serious personal injury crash in Whiting that occurred in October.