# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

12-20-21

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Machias on Joseph Gooch (24) of East Machias. As a result of the investigation, Joseph was charged for Attaching False Plates.

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed James Walker (56) of Topsfield for Passing a Stopped School Bus with the Flashers on Rolfe Street in Princeton.

12-23-21