West Virginia Division of Highways continues work on Beckley intersection

Work should be complete next year on a West Virginia Division of Highways project to correct an awkward intersection in Beckley. In March 2021, the West Virginia Division of Highways awarded Triton Construction Inc. a contract for $6,716,500 to build two bridges and realign the intersection of Eisenhower Drive with Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive near the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley. Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive both join Eisenhower drive at acute angles, making for an awkward intersection.

The project is paid for with federal dollars and state money freed up by Gov. Jim Justice's $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

About 10,650 vehicles a day pass through the busy intersection. Work on the project began in July. Plans call for a 50-foot bridge over the Lewis McMannus Memorial Honor Trail and a 193-foot bridge over Cranberry Creek and a new intersection where the three roads meet.

The West Virginia Division of Highways believes the new intersection will be safer and more convenient for the public. Work is expected to be finished in mid-2022.​​​