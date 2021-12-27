Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
James A. Rhodes State College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
James A. Rhodes State College Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Butler
Butler Technology and Career Development Schools
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clark
Bethel Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Coshocton
Coshocton County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of West Lafayette
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Cleveland Heights
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Olmsted Falls
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Connect
SOC I
Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Darke
Village of New Madison
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Franklinton Preparatory Academy
FFR
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Mifflin Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation
FFR IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Upper Arlington City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Gallia
Morgan Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyoming City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hancock
Hancock County Combined General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison
Archer Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Jewett
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Consortium of Northwest Ohio
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Holmes
Midwest Health Services Inc., DBA Midwest Health Services #1
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Huron
Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Monroeville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Miller Holdings Broadfield, Inc. DBA Broadfield Care Center
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Robert J. Magro, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Licking
Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Logan
Logan County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Avon Lake Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clearview Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Jerusalem Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Range Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
City of Youngstown
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Westfield Fire and Rescue District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Westfield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Upper Valley Career Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Morrow
Community Improvement Corporation of Mount Gilead
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Harris-Elmore Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
Heartland Council of Governments
SOC I
NCOCC Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Pamer Chiropractic Life West, Ltd.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Scioto
Scioto County District Board of Health
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Canton Harbor High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Hartville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
University of Akron
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Van Wert
Vantage Career Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Warren
Sue A. Karnitis, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
