Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 27, 2021                                                               

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

James A. Rhodes State College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

James A. Rhodes State College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Butler Technology and Career Development Schools

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clark

Bethel Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of West Lafayette

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Cleveland Heights

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Olmsted Falls

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Connect

  SOC I

Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Village of New Madison

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Franklinton Preparatory Academy

 FFR

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mifflin Township

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Upper Arlington City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Morgan Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyoming City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Hancock County Combined General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Archer Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Jewett

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Consortium of Northwest Ohio

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Holmes

Midwest Health Services Inc., DBA Midwest Health Services #1

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Huron

Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Monroeville

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Miller Holdings Broadfield, Inc. DBA Broadfield Care Center

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Robert J. Magro, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Licking

Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Logan County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

 Avon Lake Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clearview Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Jerusalem Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Range Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

City of Youngstown

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Westfield Fire and Rescue District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Westfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Upper Valley Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Morrow

Community Improvement Corporation of Mount Gilead

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Harris-Elmore Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Heartland Council of Governments

  SOC I

NCOCC Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Pamer Chiropractic Life West, Ltd.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Scioto

Scioto County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Canton Harbor High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Hartville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

University of Akron

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Van Wert

Vantage Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Warren

Sue A. Karnitis, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

