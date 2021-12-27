For Immediate Release:

December 27, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen James A. Rhodes State College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 James A. Rhodes State College Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Butler Butler Technology and Career Development Schools 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clark Bethel Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Coshocton Coshocton County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of West Lafayette FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Cleveland Heights IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Olmsted Falls 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Connect SOC I Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Darke Village of New Madison 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Franklinton Preparatory Academy FFR 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Mifflin Township Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation FFR IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Upper Arlington City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Gallia Morgan Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyoming City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hancock Hancock County Combined General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Archer Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Jewett 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Consortium of Northwest Ohio IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Holmes Midwest Health Services Inc., DBA Midwest Health Services #1 MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Huron Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Monroeville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Miller Holdings Broadfield, Inc. DBA Broadfield Care Center MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Robert J. Magro, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Licking Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Logan Logan County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Avon Lake Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clearview Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Jerusalem Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Range Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning City of Youngstown IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Westfield Fire and Rescue District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Westfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Upper Valley Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Morrow Community Improvement Corporation of Mount Gilead 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Harris-Elmore Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Heartland Council of Governments SOC I NCOCC Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Pamer Chiropractic Life West, Ltd. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Scioto Scioto County District Board of Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Canton Harbor High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Hartville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 University of Akron IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Van Wert Vantage Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Warren Sue A. Karnitis, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

