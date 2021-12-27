Dr. VJs Cosmetic Surgery & Hair Transplantation Centre Going Strong with +900 Successful Hair Transplant Surgeries
Dr. C Vijay Kumar is one of the known names in Vizag helping the patients to successfully address the concern of hair loss with customized hair transplants.VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution in hair restoration options
Like the country’s economy has come a long way, in the same manner, the hair restoration options have evolved a lot since 1952. Who would want doll-like-looking hair? NO ONE! It’s like medical science granted the wish and gave the patients the gift of ‘HAIR TRANSPLANT’. As time passes by and the technologies are improving at a fast pace. So, it’s right to say that technological advancement has left its mark in one more sector which people are enjoying at the moment. From the way of doing the surgery to seeing the desired results, everything is on point just the patients struggling with hair loss want. It’s right to say that, everyone is fascinated by the Hair transplant in India and the results it leaves.
Broad view towards the hair transplant procedure
In life, ‘It’s important to look at the bigger picture.’ With that said, the option of hair transplant is making people choose something which depicts the true meaning of effectiveness and feasible approach. During a hair transplant, the process of extracting hair grafts and then transplanting hair follicles needs precision & utmost care. This is where surgical skills play an imperative part all way along.
Hair transplant quality results through its genius types
Hair transplantation is performed with the most inventive methods which include:
• FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction)
• FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation)
No matter which type the patient is suggested or asked to get, results are not compromised at all. Hair transplant in Kakinada is helping the patients in all ways and this is something which makes this procedure one of the ‘Leading Hair Restoration Treatment’. It’s the art & skills which take time & only a reputable surgeon can give that kind of result.
Budget-friendly option, Hands Down
Indeed! It’s an economical option and there is no other treatment out there that can set that mark. On average, the Hair transplant in Vizag will cost around Rs 40,000 which is way less as compared to any other developed nation. Here’s is the scenario through which hair transplant treatment cost can be better analyzed:
• The doctor checks the total number of hair grafts required
• The extent of hair loss is analyzed through the Norwood Scale
• The surgeon skills are taken into consideration
• Clinic location
• Type of technology used
It’s the combination of everything which determines the total amount that needs to be paid for the hair transplant cost.
The safe and precise treatment
Indeed! This option is extremely precise (The way it’s performed and within the set time the hair regrowth is noticed.) Moreover, the treatment calls out for safety as everything is performed under the clinical environment and proper hygiene which means the chances of any sort of problem arising are extremely less.
No doubt, being a surgical approach there are a few side effects that will occur and these are part of the treatment. Choosing a skilled and experienced surgeon will make a lot of difference & way this treatment is picturized.
Surgeon experience and skills matters a lot
Talking about the surgeon’s skills then it has to be checked in all ways. Not every surgeon can perform the surgery with precision or use the latest technologies the way it needs to be.
Additionally, there is a need for guidance and being informed throughout the treatment which is only possible when a skillful surgeon is guiding the patient. So, during the initial consultation ask the surgeon about the:
• Experience
• Understanding of the latest hair restoration treatment
• Total number of surgeries performed
• Undergone training or not
Combination of self-care and surgeon’s recommendation
Both these things are indeed needed for the patients undergoing hair transplants in India. Self-care is about making sure the diet is proper, not drinking & smoking, taking the medications on time. Along with these surgeon’s recommendations is the key to seeing fruitful results like:
• Not itching the scalp
• Make sure the head is elevated for a few hours while falling asleep\
• Taking care of overall health
• Much More!
In all to enjoy the benefits of hair transplant treatment like:
• Natural-looking hair growth
• Permanent results
• No major side-effects/complications
• Cost-effective treatment
• Boost the self-confidence
Expect the best with hair transplant treatment
Dr. VJs Cosmetic Surgery & Hair Transplantation Centre is the one-stop place for sufferers of hair loss. It’s not the magic but the skills of the doctor which address the concern once and for all.
Dr. C. Vijay Kumar
Dr. VJs Cosmetic Surgery & Hair Transplantation Centre
+919849797776 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other