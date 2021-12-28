Gov't Must Wake-up to Chronic Fleecing at the Pumps
Countries are 25p cheaper than UK for petrol and 35p per litre cheaper for dieselLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If this global fuel prices table doesn’t convince the Government to introduce an independent PumpWatch, then what will?
- As of December 20th, these major developed markets averaged 25p cheaper than the UK for petrol and 35p per litre cheaper for diesel.
- Why are these markets passing on wholesale petrol and diesel price falls to drivers, but the UK continues to ignore months of wholesale falls?
- The haulage industry, logistics and distribution businesses who rely on diesel continue to be targeted as easy cash cows.
- An average family car here in dear old blighty is paying up to £16 more than the average in these developed markets.
- Even with the one of the highest fuel taxes in the world, pump prices here in the UK should be at least 10p per litre cheaper than they currently are. (the RAC supports FairFuelUK's analysis on this figure)
- If prices at the pumps were honest and transparently and open to scrutiny, inflation could fall by as much as 1%.
- No matter what happens the Fuel Duty Tax take will remain at 57.95p per litre, so, the Government will not lose out on fuel tax revenue. Drivers and consumers would spend more too, so VAT and corporation tax would increase as a consequence.
- FairFuelUK repeats it call for the Competition and Markets Authority to investigate the continuing unchecked profiteering in the fuel supply chain.
- In the New Year FairFuelUK is to start up a petition calling on the Government to introduce PumpWatch.
- FairFuelUK proposes, UK Fuel forecourts should publicly display a PumpWatch mark that shows they adjust pump filling up costs fairly, transparently, and timely to reflect global oil price changes and dollar to sterling exchange rates accurately and honestly. To qualify for a PumpWatch Kite Mark would be based on regular scrutiny and spot checks.
Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK says: "Boris and Rishi's head in the sand economic management of the fuel supply chain's unchecked opportunistic profiteering, beggars belief. The huge amount of VAT being generated by the eye watering pump prices, is great for the Treasury, but, these greedy rip off prices are crippling low income families, small business and are accelerating the rise in inflation. It is in the Prime Minister and Chancellor's hands to order a CMA enquiry, introduce PumpWatch, stimulate consumer spending and help disillusioned voters. Why are they ignoring this popular fiscal cry from the majority of the public and businesses? Boris, please get rid of your biased ill-informed green metropolitan advisors and restore confidence in this Tory administration by listening to UK's 37m drivers. Deep down, I know you realise this makes sense!"
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £110bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £1.80+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 11 years, this award winning campaign has been backed by the RHA, Logistics UK, other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs) . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and others.
Howard Cox
FairFuelUK
+44 7515 421611
howard@fairfueluk.com