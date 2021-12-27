Jessica Beck and Junea Rocha Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Jessica Beck, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Alfred Junea Rocha, Co-Founder and CMO of better-for-you, Latin-inspired food brand, Brazi Bites Candice Georgiadis

If you have a great idea, & are passionate about it, pursue it, especially if you are a woman. It’s inspiring to see females in high power positions, because it encourages all of us to aspire to that.” — Jessica Beck, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Alfred

Jessica Beck, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Alfred

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

MYTH: Entrepreneurs need to put their companies first and their lives second.

One of the most important things I have learned as a founder, and throughout my career, is that a healthy work life balance is crucial. If you aren’t spending time doing the things you love outside of work, then ultimately your work will suffer. If you aren’t fulfilled personally, then you won’t ever be fulfilled professionally. Burn out is real, and it’s important to put emphasis on building a healthy personal life.

MYTH: It’s all about taking risks.

Sometimes, you don’t have to take the road less traveled or put investment and time into a big idea. Sometimes, it’s the littlest, or simplest ideas that have the most impact. Risks can ruin a business, if they aren’t thought out well.

MYTH: It’s impossible to have two founders.

I would argue that it’s better to have two founders, as opposed to one. I don’t know where I would be without my co-founder, Marcela. Having two founders allows us to have two perspectives, more ideas, and more opportunity to grow.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Everyone has a passion for something, it’s just whether or not they make a business idea out of it or not. To be a successful founder, it takes patience, determination, and compassion. It’s not always fun and games, but when it comes down to it — you’re the voice of the company. You set the tone and energy for the rest of the team.

Junea Rocha, Co-Founder and CMO of better-for-you, Latin-inspired food brand, Brazi Bites

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

It is so important to have representation — especially in the food industry, women are doing most of the shopping and should be represented at the leadership level by the brands that serve them. We as women are also natural problem solvers. Starting a business is fraught with roadblocks and challenges and having problem-solving skills and the ability to think on our feet is crucial as a founder.

We bring communication skills to the table, and it is no secret that women tend to be great listeners and are master communicators and networkers. Communication is essential for growing a business, building a strong team and developing talent as you grow.

Women are also talented multi-taskers, and it is key for entrepreneurs to wear many hats and women do this their whole lives.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

There’s an idea out there that founders operate alone and make all of the decisions. However, most successful companies have more than one founder with different strengths. Another “myth” is that the work is glamorous. Being a founder is like being a small business owner. There is a tremendous amount of work, and you have to do whatever it takes to keep things moving. Founders wear all the hats and need to roll with all the punches. Work-life balance doesn’t really exist. Lastly, there’s this misconception that founders are crazy risk takers. While that is true to a degree (you have to be comfortable taking risks) more often than not, big decisions are usually calculated and thought through.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Being a founder is a tough job but also very fulfilling. It’s certainly not for everyone and that is okay. To be a successful founder you have to be resilient and have an incredible level of determination. You have to have a vision for what you want to achieve and confidently and tirelessly work to get closer to that goal. [...]

