Can COVID-19 out-turn the working and success rate of the IVF cycle?
Gomti Thapar Hospital: IVF centre that has helped countless couples to conceive. The couple's major concern is whether COVID-19 is a good time for IVF or not?MOGA, PUNJAB, INDIA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 pandemics have resulted in a situation that nobody has thought about. Its outbreak has increased the care and attention towards health. In any sense, it won’t be wrong to say that this is demanding medical attention in all different aspects. Moreover, the situation demands great attention because of the increasing number of death cases and how individuals are struggling with it. Another situation that is becoming a serious concern altogether is the ‘Whether it’s right to conceive during COVID or not?’ This sad state demands medical attention by scheduling an initial consultation at one of the Best IVF centre in Punjab as only the expertise of professionals can make a difference.
Those who are concerned when they can resume IVF treatment, need to have better clarity and thought process over the entire situation so that things are better managed. Additionally, that waiting time is better managed and everyone gets to resume their work safely.
Understanding the scientific approach towards this aspect
Being a part of this large medical world, it’s vital to visit the leading IVF centre in Moga so that all the things are effectively managed. The team of experienced gynecologists, obstetricians, fertility experts and other medical experts will be there to help the patients make one of the most important decisions of their cycle. So, the major concern, ‘IS COVID-19 THE RIGHT TIME FOR COUPLE TO SEEK IVF OR NOT?’ Till now, the research which has been done has shown that:
• During 1st trimester no visible issues are noticed during COVID-19
• The cases of full-term deliveries are seen in women active with COVID-19 & they even have done great.
• Breastfeeding is a safe choice and doing so has not shown to result in any sort of transmission.
REMEMBER!
In case a woman is experiencing severe illness due to COVID-19 then it has shown increased chances of premature delivery or early delivery.
IVF is the ‘BEST STOP & START’ to Pregnancy Journey
Let’s embark on a pregnancy journey! For some individuals, it might be easy to say this out loud & in the end, it can be proven fruitful. On the other hand, some individuals struggle in their fertility road. All in all, this has proven to be a savior for many individuals in improving their chances of success. Like no 2 persons are the same in terms of look, in the same manner, no 2 persons struggle with the same situation of Infertility. Those couples who have been struggling with infertility following pandemics will be given the IVF plan through the following factors:
• Low ovarian reserve
• Advanced maternal age
• Couples already diagnosed with any sort of health issue
Take charge of mental health & follow the precautionary measures
During COVID, people are not only physically affected but it’s also the emotional well-being that took a downfall in different ways. Considering the entire scenario, all the things are different & everyone needs to follow the set guidelines given by the government like, as the actions are the reason for the resulting situation. Follow all the safety measures to stop the spread of the virus-like:
• Covering face with a mask while going outside
• Practice all the safety norms
• Take care of the health & in case of a health issue take the necessary measures
IVF centre making their part to help the infertile couple
All in all, it’s the right choice, to begin with, IVF and most importantly practicing the safety norms so that everyone is at peace and there is no such issue. Some of the known things which the leading IVF centre in Moga are doing to make this journey seem as easy as possible:
• Waiting time & room, None Too
• Appointments are scheduled in the time set time
• Temperature check of each & every patient
• A set of questionnaires is given before the appointment so that the overall time is the IVF centre is reduced
Don’t fall for the MYTHS
COVID-19 situation has extensively resulted in problems & the entire situation made everything problematic. Don’t fall for these statements:
• Vaccination or infection results in infertility or impacts the reproductive health
• COVID vaccines have proven to be problematic for the IVF cycle
• COVID-19 affect the pregnancy
• IVF treatment can be delayed due to COVID-19
•
NO NEED TO BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU HEAR OR READ, WITHOUT GETTING THE MEDICAL ATTENTION.
IVF is safe to get during COVID-19
For those couples wondering where to begin this journey, it is better to get the medical expertise from one of the leading IVF centre in Punjab: Gomti Thapar Hospital. So, due to COVID-19, the patients seeking IVF did not have any issues and even the ovarian reserve did not get affected. But, those recovering following COVID-19 need at least 3 months of rest to make the body immunity reach another level.
Dr. Neelu Koura
Gomti Thapar Hospital
+91 9872708732
gomtithaparhospital@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other