Silver Alert - Lee Williams Active

Lee Williams, 82-yrs-old, 6' 00", 172 lbs., bald, brown eyes, no last known clothing description. Lee was last known to be at his home near Arizona Avenue and Pecos, in Chandler, AZ. He is known to be driving a white 2011 Ford F-150 XLT, bearing DLA3CNA/AZ. Lee suffers from memory problems and needs to take prescribed medication. If you see Lee or his vehicle, please contact Chandler PD.
