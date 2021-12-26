Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:  21A4007395

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jonathan Duncan                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  12/26/2021 at approximately 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2176 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury VT

VIOLATION:  Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Albert Vieira                                               

AGE:  28   

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

              On 12/26/2021 at approximately 0900 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the Fairbanks Scales parking lot for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle and met with the operator, Albert Vieira. Further investigation determined Vieira was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended driver’s license and in violation of court ordered conditions of release. During the investigation, Vieira displayed signs of impairment. Vieira was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently arrested for the violations and suspicion of driving under the influence. Vieira was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks and processed prior to being released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.  Additional charges pending.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/14/2022        

COURT:  Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A     

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

