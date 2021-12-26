Homicide: 4200 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:21 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A short time later, officers were notified of two additional adult male victims that were seeking treatment at a local hospital for life threatening gunshot wounds. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. The other victim is being treated for life threatening injuries.

The decedents have been identified as 37 year-old Marcus Thomas and 28 year-old Russell Williams, both of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this offense. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

