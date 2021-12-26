Submit Release
Middlesex/Burglary/Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

CASE#: 21A3007385

 

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack              

              

STATION:   VSP - Middlesex                 

 

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 -12/26/21  9pm – 4:30am.

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 105 S Main, Waterbury, VT.

 

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                     

 

VICTIM: Yao’s Sunoco Gas Station

 

AGE: N/A

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On December 26th Troopers from the Middlesex barracks were notified of an a burglary at Yao’s Sunoco Gas station located at 105 S Main Street in the town of Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed signs of forced entry into the building and several items of value were taken from the store. The burglary took place sometime between the hours of 9pm on December 25th to 4:30 am on December 26th. The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jon Prack at the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.

 

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

