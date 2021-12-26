Middlesex/Burglary/Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3007385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 -12/26/21 9pm – 4:30am.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 105 S Main, Waterbury, VT.
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Yao’s Sunoco Gas Station
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 26th Troopers from the Middlesex barracks were notified of an a burglary at Yao’s Sunoco Gas station located at 105 S Main Street in the town of Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed signs of forced entry into the building and several items of value were taken from the store. The burglary took place sometime between the hours of 9pm on December 25th to 4:30 am on December 26th. The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jon Prack at the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)