Middlesex/Burglary/Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A3007385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 -12/26/21 9pm – 4:30am.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 105 S Main, Waterbury, VT.

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Yao’s Sunoco Gas Station

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 26th Troopers from the Middlesex barracks were notified of an a burglary at Yao’s Sunoco Gas station located at 105 S Main Street in the town of Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed signs of forced entry into the building and several items of value were taken from the store. The burglary took place sometime between the hours of 9pm on December 25th to 4:30 am on December 26th. The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jon Prack at the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)