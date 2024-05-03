Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 & Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3002929

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/2/2024 at 2245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N, MM 61.8, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Carter Maxfield

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a wrong way driver, driving south in the north bound lanes of Interstate 89 near mile marker 61.8 in Waterbury. The vehicle, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, was located by Troopers and stopped at mile marker 47 with the assistance of the Montpelier Police Department and Vermont DMV Enforcement. The operator was identified as Carter Maxfield, 28 of Burlington, VT. Further investigation determined Maxfield was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Maxfield was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation. He was later processed at the Berlin Barracks and released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/24 at 0830

COURT: Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191