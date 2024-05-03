Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 & Gross Negligent Operation
CASE#: 24A3002929
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/2/2024 at 2245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N, MM 61.8, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Carter Maxfield
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a wrong way driver, driving south in the north bound lanes of Interstate 89 near mile marker 61.8 in Waterbury. The vehicle, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, was located by Troopers and stopped at mile marker 47 with the assistance of the Montpelier Police Department and Vermont DMV Enforcement. The operator was identified as Carter Maxfield, 28 of Burlington, VT. Further investigation determined Maxfield was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Maxfield was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation. He was later processed at the Berlin Barracks and released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/24 at 0830
COURT: Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
