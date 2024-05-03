St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4003312

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/3/24 at 0040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2 / N Danville RD

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / DLS

ACCUSED: James Baraw

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/3/24 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers initiated a traffic stop for multiple violations. The operator was identified at Baraw (age 44) of Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed that Baraw was operating with a criminally suspended license as well as actively violating court ordered conditions of release. Baraw was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Baraw was released on a citation to appear to Caledonia Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/03/24 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/24 at 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111