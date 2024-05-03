St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4003312
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/3/24 at 0040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2 / N Danville RD
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / DLS
ACCUSED: James Baraw
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/3/24 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers initiated a traffic stop for multiple violations. The operator was identified at Baraw (age 44) of Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed that Baraw was operating with a criminally suspended license as well as actively violating court ordered conditions of release. Baraw was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Baraw was released on a citation to appear to Caledonia Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/03/24 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/24 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111