St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A4003312

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/3/24 at 0040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2 / N Danville RD

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / DLS

 

ACCUSED: James Baraw                                            

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/3/24 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers initiated a traffic stop for multiple violations. The operator was identified at Baraw (age 44) of Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed that Baraw was operating with a criminally suspended license as well as actively violating court ordered conditions of release. Baraw was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Baraw was released on a citation to appear to Caledonia Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/03/24 at 0830.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/24 at 0830         

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

