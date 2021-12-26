Royalton Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B2007283
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 12/24/2021 @ 2351 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stock Farm Road, Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tyler Potwin
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a call reporting a family fight. Investigation revealed Potwin caused significant injury to a domestic partner. Potwin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Potwin was released on conditions with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.