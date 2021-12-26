Royalton Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B2007283

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2021 @ 2351 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stock Farm Road, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tyler Potwin

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a call reporting a family fight. Investigation revealed Potwin caused significant injury to a domestic partner. Potwin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Potwin was released on conditions with a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.