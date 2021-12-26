Zeldiva Luxury won the Best Destination Management Company in the Maldives 2021 in the International Travel Awards 2021
Zeldiva Luxury won the Best Destination Management Company in the Maldives 2021 in the International Travel Awards 2021DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeldiva Luxury Wins top Spot in the International Travel Awards 2021 Zeldiva Luxury won the Best Destination Management Company in the Maldives 2021 in the International Travel Awards 2021. Zeldiva Luxury's carefully curated collection of resorts showcases the very best of Maldivian vacation accommodation.
A spokesperson for Zeldiva Luxury said, "We are delighted to win this prestigious award. Zeldiva Luxury is committed to providing every traveler with a unique and special experience during their stay in the Maldives. Our meticulous approach to planning and trip organization ensures our clients enjoy the very best accommodation, dining, and vacation experiences that the Maldives has to offer".
Zeldiva Luxury, a subsidiary of Zeldiva Travels, is a travel concierge company that's located in the Maldive Islands. The company specializes in assisting clients to plan and organize customized vacations in the Maldives, that are geared to individual tastes and requirements.
Zeldiva Luxury provides a personal concierge for each client. Their job is to assist at every stage of the preparations, as well as be on hand at all times whilst the client's stay is in progress, to provide additional assistance and support if required.
The company specializes in locating high-quality, well-appointed accommodation that's tailored to their clients' requirements. One of the features of Zeldiva Luxury is its purpose-built App. Clients can download the App, then browse the carefully chosen accommodation options to find the perfect match. To help clients discover the accommodation that will exactly meet their needs, choices are divided into four classes: Diva Eminence, Diva Affluence, Diva Grandeur, and Diva Serenity.
Zeldiva Luxury offers every client a tailored, personal service to ensure their Maldives vacation is exactly what they're looking for. This Award shows that Zeldiva has met the very highest standards, providing an exceptional travel management process that's recognized for its excellence not only by the International Travel Awards jury but also by clients and partners within the travel, tourism, and wellness industry. The International Travel Awards are curated by Golden Tree Events. As a tourism marketing and PR company, Golden Tree Events is committed to highlighting excellence within the sector. The International Travel Awards attract global nominations, highlighting companies or individuals that stand out for their high-caliber services. Participants include theme parks, travel companies, villas, attractions, apartments, hotels, and individuals.
Gaining one of the International Travel Awards is a challenge! In 2021, more than 4,500 nominees were entered from more than fifty different countries. These were whittled down to a shortlist of 280, with 150 final winners. The competition is tough, with only the very best nominations gaining one of the coveted places in the final.
There is a separate class for each geographical area (Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, America, and Oceania). Classes include Best Tourist Attraction, Best Theme Park, Best Beach Resort, Best Family Hotel, Best 5-start Hotel, Best Travel Management Company, and Best Holiday Homes Rental Company.
In the first instance, the jury team reviews nominations and awards a winning percentage for each nomination. Candidates then have thirty days to collect votes from clients, partners, and others within the industry. The jury and management team inspect the resort or attraction, then send in a report to the jury team. The jury team then reviews all the available information and decides on the overall winner in each category. Finally, details of the winners are made public.
In addition to the International Travel Awards 2021, Golden Tree Events Dubai UAE also facilitates two other annual competitions - the International Dining Awards and the International Spa Awards.
International Travel Awards 2021 Winner - Zeldiva Luxury Maldives