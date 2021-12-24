Submit Release
Telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

TAJIKISTAN, December 24 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Leader of the Nation warmly congratulated the head of the Azerbaijani state on a significant event – his 60th anniversary, wishing him good health, new successes in state activities for the benefit of the friendly Azerbaijani people.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon especially noted the constant constructive efforts of the distinguished Ilham Aliyev to develop all segments of the Tajik-Azerbaijani relations of friendship and cooperation.

In this context, the heads of the two states discussed topical aspects of bilateral relations, highlighting the positive dynamics of their development in recent years. Also, mutual interest was expressed in further promoting the entire range of relations between the two countries, including through the purposeful practical implementation of previously reached agreements.

