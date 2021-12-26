New Year, New Cleanliness - Baton Rouge Janitorial Firm Shares Tips on Getting the Office Looking Great
To help get you started off right this New Year, Advanced Office Care (AOC), a commercial cleaning and flooring company servicing Baton Rouge and southern Louisiana, shares its top 10 tips for keeping your work environment clean all year long.
AOC recommends having a contractor clean all floors, including carpeting and tile, every three months to ensure that your floors aren't getting too dirty or worn down.
To help get you started off right this New Year, Advanced Office Care (AOC) shares its top 10 tips for keeping your work environment clean all year long.DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's that time of year again! The days are getting longer, and the weather is warming up. People start to anticipate trips to the beach, outdoor concerts, and baseball games as they long for warmer temperatures and sunshine.
But what about the office? Is it ready for the new season? It doesn't matter if it is an office or on a construction site; now is an excellent time to ensure it work environment stays clean all year round.
To help get started off right this New Year, Advanced Office Care (AOC), a commercial cleaning company servicing Baton Rouge and southern Louisiana, shares its top 10 tips for keeping any work environment clean all year long.
1. Don't let a mess pile up
No one likes a messy work environment. Clutter and dirty surfaces can lead to distractions, lower morale, and even affect a business's bottom line by resulting in lost clients or employees.
AOC suggests putting aside some time every day to keep the office space clean—if there is a spare minute, use it to tidy up!
2. Dispose of food waste properly
Over half of Americans eat at work, so be sure to keep breakrooms clean and tidy. AOC recommends having a designated space where employees can throw away their food items—such as a small kitchen or conference room—rather than pushing all the garbage cans together and letting trash pile up.
3. Keep building entrances clean
Business owners want people to be impressed when they walk in the door, right? AOC suggests making sure building entrances are adequately lit and visibly clean.
4. Monitor bathrooms
All businesses should have at least one bathroom with a locking door available for public use if needed. If they provide public restrooms, AOC recommends keeping them clean and tidy and placing an air freshener in each stall.
5. Keep floors clean
Just like building entrances, the entryway into any office should be kept free of any dirt or grime so that they are always looking their best!
AOC recommends having a contractor clean all floors, including carpeting and tile, every three months to ensure that floors aren't getting too dirty or worn down.
6. Get rid of clutter and old items (like holiday decorations)
Over time, business owners may accumulate boxes of old files or stacks of papers that are no longer needed. They should try to get rid of all of this unnecessary clutter!
7. Keep indoor air quality high
An essential part of keeping a business clean is making sure the air quality is good! This means monitoring mold levels and dusting regularly to remove any unwanted allergens.
8. Don't ignore outdoor spaces
Outdoor spaces are just as important to keep clean and tidy! Remove any cigarette butts or other trash from landscaped areas, sidewalks, or parking lots.
9. Don't forget the small stuff
Cleaning up spills, wiping down doorknobs, and clearing out cobwebs are all easy ways you can keep a business clean.
10. Make sure to have reliable cleaning services!
AOC has been keeping businesses clean for over 30 years and is known for its dependability. Not only do they send out technicians who are bonded and insured, but AOC always works with clients to create customized cleaning schedules that fit the needs of each business.
For more information on keeping your work environment clean this year, visit Advanced Office Care's website at https://aocla.com/
Clint Sanchez
BlakSheep Creative
+1 225-505-3834
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other