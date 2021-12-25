Look at Me 4D Imaging offers tips on revealing the baby's gender during Christmas family gatherings
Family holiday gatherings are the perfect time to share the excitement of your new baby with your loved ones.
Christmas is here and knowing whether the baby is a boy or girl during the holidays creates even more excitement. Here's how to share the news with family.
"We offer 4D Ultrasound Imaging here at Look At Me 4D and we've actually had many clients who wanted to be surprised with their baby's gender. Others, however, want everyone in the family to know if Santa is bringing a Christmas boy or Christmas girl."
Look At Me 4D Imaging offers tips on how to reveal your baby's gender during Christmas family gatherings:
1. Bring clue items to Christmas dinner for you and your spouse to hold up when you're ready to reveal the gender after opening your presents. For example, pink- or blue-colored paper cutouts, a sonogram photo of your baby printed on a piece of paper and placed in a pre-folded "boy" diaper, or stuffed inside a doll's onesie that has been wrapped as a gift can easily be held up to let your family know if they are having a boy or girl.
2. Write out "Is it a boy or girl?" on paper plates with pretty festive designs, spell the answer with silver candies (like M&M's), and fill candy dishes with these plates throughout the house.
3. Ask your friends and family to wear blue or pink when they come to Christmas dinner at your home.
4. Purchase a pretty frame that says, "It's a ____! Can you guess?" Then, when everyone has finished eating, bring out the frame with it empty, take a picture of everyone guessing, and then reveal the answer.
5. Ask family members to wear numbers (like on a jersey) and write down who wants to guess what number represents your baby's gender. Then, take turns reading the guesses and revealing the correct answer together.
6. Decorate Christmas ornaments in either blue or pink, depending on whether you're having a boy or girl. Get everyone to guess what color the ornament is and then reveal the answer. You can even save those ornaments as keepsakes for your baby's first Christmas and beyond!
7. Bring an oversized candy dish (or several) filled with wrapped chocolates of your choice (like Hershey Kisses) to Christmas dinner. When everyone takes a turn opening one, write down their guesses on an index card about what color chocolate they got. Then, take turns reading the answers and revealing the correct answer together.
8. Create or buy gender reveal confetti for your family to toss in the air when you're ready to tell your baby's gender.
9. If the gender is a surprise, you can fill a box with blue or pink balloons and have family members write their guesses down on paper plates decorated with festive designs. When everyone has written down their guesses, take turns popping a balloon and revealing your baby's gender together!
10. To add to the excitement at Christmas dinner, you can have a special cake baked, decorated in either blue or pink, and iced to say "It's a Boy!" or "It's a Girl!" Ask everyone to take turns cutting slices and then sharing with the others what color icing they got.
This Christmas, give your family the gift of an early gender reveal. Look at Me 4D Imaging offers tips on how you can show off that baby bump with a festive twist!
These ideas will make any expecting mother feel loved and appreciated this season, from revealing their gender during dinner or decorating holiday ornaments in blue or pink.
For more information about their services, don't hesitate to contact them today at (225) 435-9749 or book an appointment for a gender reveal ultrasound package at their studio in Livingston, LA.
