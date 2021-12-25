Michael Bacigalupi Shares 20 Tips for Taking the Perfect Family Holiday Photos
Michael Bacigalupi, a Denham Springs professional photographer in Denham Springs, LA shares his tips for taking the perfect family holiday photos.
Michael Bacigalupi, a Denham Springs professional photographer and LSU Tigers Football 2019 Peach Bowl credential holder, shares his tips for taking the perfect family holiday photos.
Michael Bacigalupi has been photographing sports and special events since he first picked up a camera in 2008. His work is often used on social media, sports blogs, and print publications.
Michael's photography extends to include senior portraits as well. His passion is to freeze time so that parents can have memories of their children playing with no artificials or backdrops involved- just natural lighting throughout the process.
The secret to capturing these precious moments?
1) Look for natural lighting - it's much easier to capture the true essence of your family when you have the right light source.
2) Keep environmental backdrops simple - try to keep from having artificial lights in the picture because this can cause weird shadows and make the photo go by too fast.
3) Photograph your family doing what they love - this is an easy way to develop great ideas for holiday photos.
4) Relax and have fun - it is essential for people not to worry about their appearance or what they are wearing. Michael recommends having everyone be casual so the kids can feel comfortable in their surroundings.
5) Keep an open mind when choosing locations - choose a unique and special place for your family. If you all play pick-up basketball at night, why not take some photos at the park while you are there?
6) Photos should tell a story - make sure to capture behavior and expressions that relay who your family is.
7) Include each person - if you have five people in the family, make sure to include everyone in photos. Michael recommends having one person sit down next to another, so it's not awkward for anyone else in the picture.
8) Get your pets involved - let's be honest, who doesn't love pictures of our furry friends? Take time to get photos that include them if you are able.
9) Expressions are everything! - bring out those smiles and make sure everyone looks like they're having a great time. This is the most critical part of the holiday photo!
10) Ask everyone to be themselves - get them into their comfort zone to be true to who they are. Try having fun, goofy activities planned for this purpose.
11) Don't give up - it can be challenging to capture the perfect holiday photos with little ones, but don't quit. Each picture is unique and pretty priceless!
12) Have fun with it! Cheesy magnets, ugly sweater photos, and other goofy family traditions are becoming popular for family photos. Michael recommends finding a local photographer who can make this happen if you aren't too crafty.
13) Capture the moments that matter most - try to get photos of family traditions, mealtimes together, and any other activities that are unique to your family. This is what makes memories memorable!
14) Make sure there's balance in the photo - don't have everyone in one corner of the picture, or it can be distracting to look at. Try putting the tallest people on the ends and having shorter people in between so it balances out a bit.
15) Avoid large crowds - it's much harder to capture the attention of everyone involved in a large group. If possible, try to go somewhere where you can have a lot of space and won't be interrupted by people bumping into you.
16) If you're taking photos with your phone, use the highest quality possible - this will save everyone involved lots of time editing out blurry images later.
17) Make sure everyone is looking at the camera! - This can be hard since people are used to having candid-style photos taken without expecting them. If it's a large group photo, have someone say cheese and snap the picture at that moment.
18) Try not to do the same pose every time - switch things up by bringing props or people in different places. Make sure not to copy the same pose every time you take a photo.
19) Take lots of photos - it's better than having everyone show up with just one or two good shots that they picked out ahead of time. Keep an open mind about what your family is doing in photos, and let them come naturally!
20) Consider buying costumes for the photo - Professionals recommend having a family member dress up as Santa Claus or an elf. This is a great way to capture everyone involved and to have a laugh at the process!
Remember, the holidays are about having fun and making memories with your loved ones. If you follow these steps, you can capture beautiful family holiday photos that you will cherish for years to come!
