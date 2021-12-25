Rutland Barracks / Person going though vehicles
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
PERSON GOING THROUGH VEHICLES
CASE#: 21B4007308
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 @ 0645 hours
STREET: High Street
TOWN: Proctor
On 12/25/2021 at approximately 0645 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a person attempting to enter vehicles at residences on High Street in Proctor, VT. Police responded and were not able to locate anyone.
VSP is requesting anyone with information please contact the Vermont State Police.
Sgt. Blake Cushing at 802-773-9101.