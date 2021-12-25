Rutland Barracks / Person going though vehicles

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

PERSON GOING THROUGH VEHICLES

CASE#: 21B4007308

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 @ 0645 hours

STREET: High Street

TOWN: Proctor

On 12/25/2021 at approximately 0645 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a person attempting to enter vehicles at residences on High Street in Proctor, VT. Police responded and were not able to locate anyone.

VSP is requesting anyone with information please contact the Vermont State Police.

Sgt. Blake Cushing at 802-773-9101.