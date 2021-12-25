Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Person going though vehicles

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

PERSON GOING THROUGH VEHICLES

 

CASE#:  21B4007308                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing

STATION: Rutland                                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 @ 0645 hours

STREET: High Street

TOWN: Proctor

 

On 12/25/2021 at approximately 0645 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a person attempting to enter vehicles at residences on High Street in Proctor, VT.  Police responded and were not able to locate anyone.

 

VSP is requesting anyone with information please contact the Vermont State Police.

Sgt. Blake Cushing at 802-773-9101.

 

 

