I-91 CLOSED RCK MM 30 - WRJ MM 70
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 North Bound and South Bound is going to be CLOSED from MM 30 – MM 70 due to icy road conditions.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Lydia Pedigo
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police B Troop
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster Vt. 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690 Fax