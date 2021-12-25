I-91 CLOSED RCK MM 30 - WRJ MM 70

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 North Bound and South Bound is going to be CLOSED from MM 30 – MM 70 due to icy road conditions.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

