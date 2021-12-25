Submit Release
I-91 CLOSED RCK MM 30 - WRJ MM 70

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Royalton Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Interstate 91 North Bound and South Bound is going to be CLOSED from MM 30 – MM 70 due to icy road conditions.  

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

 

Lydia Pedigo

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster Vt. 05158                                            

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

lydia.pedigo@vermont.gov

 

 

 

