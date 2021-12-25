RE: I-91 CLOSED RCK MM 30 - WRJ MM 70
UPDATE: AOT is out working on the roadways. Due to freezing rain and roadway conditions the Interstate will be open for ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY. If you do not need to be on Interstate 91 please avoid the area from Rockingham MM 30 to White River Junction - MM 70 both north bound and south bound and seek alternate routes.
From: Pedigo, Lydia Sent: Saturday, December 25, 2021 8:51 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: I-91 CLOSED RCK MM 30 - WRJ MM 70
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 North Bound and South Bound is going to be CLOSED from MM 30 – MM 70 due to icy road conditions.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Lydia Pedigo
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police B Troop
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster Vt. 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690 Fax