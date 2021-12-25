RE: I-91 CLOSED RCK MM 30 - WRJ MM 70

UPDATE: AOT is out working on the roadways. Due to freezing rain and roadway conditions the Interstate will be open for ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY. If you do not need to be on Interstate 91 please avoid the area from Rockingham MM 30 to White River Junction - MM 70 both north bound and south bound and seek alternate routes.

From: Pedigo, Lydia Sent: Saturday, December 25, 2021 8:51 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: I-91 CLOSED RCK MM 30 - WRJ MM 70

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 North Bound and South Bound is going to be CLOSED from MM 30 – MM 70 due to icy road conditions.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Lydia Pedigo

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster Vt. 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

lydia.pedigo@vermont.gov