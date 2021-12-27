Gem Hospital and IVF Centre Bathinda, Punjab Hits 2500+ Triumphant IVF Cycles
Gem Hospital & IVF Centre Bathinda, Punjab, have ventured to enlighten the spark of happiness in all infertility distressed couples with the help of IVF.BATHINDA, PUNJAB, INDIA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among all the reported cases for infertility, PCOS, Endometriosis and Male Factor Infertility are found to be a culprit in 58% of total infertility distressed patients. Having someone saying, “Don’t worry, you still have chances. I’ll help you to make the most of it” makes the infertile couples boom with the rays of hope around them.
Gem Hospital and IVF Centre in Punjab is one such helping hand whose ambition is - ‘To Not To Let Any Couple in Punjab Deprived Of The Happiness Of Conception’. In the wake of it, this IVF Centre has performed 2500+ Successful IVF Cycles in one Go.
Dr Neera Gupta, the well-acclaimed IVF doctor has made it possible for the human race to defeat infertility from the root.
IVF - The Powerful Weapon That Helped Conquer the War
Infertility is like a war for those who are suffering from it. The immortal weapon to emerge victorious here is none other than ‘IVF’. Who does not know about the success rates of this Assisted Reproductive Technology? Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor are living examples of this.
The IVF Centres has targeted success over all the fertility issues ranging from Endometriosis, Blocked Fallopian Tubes, Uterine Prolapse and Male Factor infertility as well.
Cost: That Does Not Pinches Pocket
42% of the infertility cases in India remain untreated. Here, the negligence of couples to rely on IVF because of the presumptions that they have made about Cost emerges as a prime suspect. The faith on the presumptions convinces them to stay infertile throughout their lives. Someone has rightly said, “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing”.
The best fertility experts in Punjab have revealed that Test tube baby Cost in Punjab is subjective. It varies from couple to couple. The following factors are giantly responsible for bringing out the eventual cost:
● What is the cause of infertility?
● How long has the couple been suffering from it?
● Is the couple trying to conceive for the first time?
● Is one or both of the mating partners contributing to infertility?
● Are the reproductive organs of both partners conducive to help with the conception?
● Can the woman conceive on her own or she needs to take surrogacy?
● Are the couples agreeing with the Donation method if they are not having adequate quality and quantity eggs and sperms?
Beginning - Initial Consultation
Primarily the couples visit an IVF Centre to get acquainted with the details of the procedure. The fertility experts carry out various diagnostic tests to find out what exactly is preventing the couples from conception. Once found, then a list of suitable treatment options is prepared. The couples are informed about its cost. They are also given some financial guidance to help them know how they can afford the cost.
After the consent of the distressed couple to undergo an IVF cycle, both the mating partners are asked to be prepared for the procedure by making changes in their dietary habits and their lifestyle.
IVF - A 6-Staged Procedure
There are 6 stages in the IVF procedure which involves Ovarian Stimulation, Egg & Sperm Retrieval, fertilization, the embryo transfer
& the pregnancy checking.
Case in Point
➔ As we have discussed earlier, sometimes the eggs and sperms are not having the required characteristics. Thus, in that case, the donated eggs and the sperms can be used.
➔ Sometimes it may also happen that the uterus of the female is so weak that it cannot take the load of the embryo development. Thus surrogacy is needed to perform like Ekta Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty.
Don’t let Infertility Make You Deprive of Joy of Conception
Infertility is undoubtedly a Bane. Since it is said, “God does not give problems without offering its solutions.” Infertility also has a vast number of solutions. Gem Hospital and IVF centre are equipped with all such technological advancements to make infertility remediable.
Dr Neera Gupta MBBS, MD (IVF Specialist)
Gem Hospital & IVF Centre
+91 98723 44833
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other