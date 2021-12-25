Submit Release
News Search

There were 82 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,422 in the last 365 days.

BOLO - Stolen 1944 D Ultra Rare Steel Cent $500,000 EV

BOLO - Stolen 1944 D Ultra Rare Steel Cent $500,000 EV

This Rare US Coin is one of 8 Known Examples

USA, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be On The Lookout - for a 1944 D Steel penny with a reverse die crack as pictured.

Law enforcement, auction houses, rare coin collectors and investment firms are advised to contact chris@arnoldlegalfund.com with any information. The primary identifying feature is major die crack on the reverse extending from the rim through the center that appears to span nearly the entire Reverse. The coin is also Gold Plated. Currently there are only seven known examples of this steel cent struck at the Denver mint in the USA. To our knowledge the reverse die crack is unique to this single example weighing 2.67 grams. Photos of obverse and reverse will be posted on the website. We have, and may post incident reports already filed with law enforcement.

In 1943, the US Mint exclusively minted pennies struck on zinc plated steel planchets due to the high demand for copper in the war effort. In 1944 the Mint resumed using copper in penny production, however a small handful of steel blanks slipped through in each of the three mint locations. All Steel Cent examples are extremely rare and valuable, both in the USA and international markets.

FBI, INTERPOL, Scotland Yard and other agencies have been advised. Those with similar cases are urged to contact us by email or see www.arnoldlegalfund.com.

Photos copyright C. Quintana

Chris Arnold
Arnold Legal Fund
email us here

You just read:

BOLO - Stolen 1944 D Ultra Rare Steel Cent $500,000 EV

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Insurance Industry, Law, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.