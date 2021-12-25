BOLO - Stolen 1944 D Ultra Rare Steel Cent $500,000 EV
This Rare US Coin is one of 8 Known ExamplesUSA, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be On The Lookout - for a 1944 D Steel penny with a reverse die crack as pictured.
Law enforcement, auction houses, rare coin collectors and investment firms are advised to contact chris@arnoldlegalfund.com with any information. The primary identifying feature is major die crack on the reverse extending from the rim through the center that appears to span nearly the entire Reverse. The coin is also Gold Plated. Currently there are only seven known examples of this steel cent struck at the Denver mint in the USA. To our knowledge the reverse die crack is unique to this single example weighing 2.67 grams. Photos of obverse and reverse will be posted on the website. We have, and may post incident reports already filed with law enforcement.
In 1943, the US Mint exclusively minted pennies struck on zinc plated steel planchets due to the high demand for copper in the war effort. In 1944 the Mint resumed using copper in penny production, however a small handful of steel blanks slipped through in each of the three mint locations. All Steel Cent examples are extremely rare and valuable, both in the USA and international markets.
FBI, INTERPOL, Scotland Yard and other agencies have been advised. Those with similar cases are urged to contact us by email or see www.arnoldlegalfund.com.
Photos copyright C. Quintana
Chris Arnold
Arnold Legal Fund
email us here