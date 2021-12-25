Bloomming Room Dividers Partners with First U.S. Dealer
Bloomming's room dividers, Facet, are fully modular. Rotate each element to control light, air flow, privacy, and create a whole new design.
Specialty Doors & Hardware in California has become the first U.S. distributor of world-famous Bloomming Facet room dividers (or "Blooming room dividers").
Customize without compromise
Facet is a revolutionary, unique, versatile and perhaps the most flexible and modular solutions for homes, offices, exhibitions, events and public spaces. It is unlike anything you have seen before and with endless possibilities in the indoor room dividers niche.
THE ULTIMATE IN HANGING, FREE STANDING OR SLIDING ROOM DIVIDER
A perfect blend of elegance and intelligence: Facet lets you adjust its look according to your needs. You have absolute freedom to arrange amazing patterns, pivot the diamonds to catch the light or flip them to create more transparency! Bloomming designed the Facet Hanging Room Divider to give unrivalled room divider screens options.
Our products come in a wide range of sizes, shapes, colors, materials, finishes, and price points so there’s something for everyone. Great for homes, commercial areas / public spaces, hotels, restaurants, offices, showrooms, retail stores or reception areas.
Durable and timeless Facet room dividers and partitions are a great way to organize any space. Design the perfect room screen using our Facet configurator, coming soon to SpecialtyDoors.com!
And did we mention you can have our room partitions also as free standing or as a sliding hanging room divider with our unique rail system.
Unique adjustable design
Facets' adjustable design lets you customize its appearance for any space size. Each element that makes up the panel room divider can be turned and/or moved independently from one another, to create beautiful transparent patterns. You may even want to adjust the angles slightly just to see different results.
Fits any ceiling
Our hanging room divider solutions fit any kind of ceiling. No matter if your ceiling is slanted, multi-level, floating, made of plasterboard or just very high.
Timeless colors and Premium Materials
Classic shades that make a statement and stand the test of time.
Whether you choose free standing room divider or suspended room divider for your living space, they are made from quality plastic, aluminum and stainless steel components which ensures everything we produce will be long lasting and sturdy. The top-class materials used in the production of Facet result in a product that is not just long-wearing, but also fully recyclable, fire retardant, UV resistant and antistatic.
Easy click-in assembly
Thanks to its lightweight design, the Facet suspended partition system can be used for any type of ceiling including plasterboards. Our room divider systems include step by step instructions for easy assembly and installation. They're designed so they'll fit together perfectly every time! You can easily dismantle your room divider if you need to pack up and move somewhere else.
Timeless design with nature at heart
It’s sturdy, long lasting, and built for years of use. The Facet products are brought to life by using sustainably sourced material and eco-friendly manufacturing processes.
Versatile & Gorgeous Divider Ideas
You can choose from various types of shades and materials for your screen room dividers. We strive to design unique items that are just a little different to what we are used to. That is why Bloomming designed Facet. It is such a versatile piece and looks especially gorgeous used as a dedicated window screen divider.
Let the light in
If you want to hang it up straight, then just leave it where it is; if you need to adjust its position so that it fits better into your window, then move it accordingly. The diamonds aren't stationary. You can move them around to create a custom look for your dividers. You can use these diamonds to direct sunlight into your living space during the summer months when it's overcast outside. They don’t need to be turned every time the weather changes, however you have this ability to do that.
Attach it to a rail to make it mobile
We offer Facet in many sizes and different ways of installation. You can attach it directly to the ceiling or to our dedicated rail system to turn it into inexpensive sliding room divider. With the rail system, you can move the screen from side to side according to the position of the sun (or your mood!). With a user-friendly design and step-by-step manual, anybody can do it!
We know how important having an amazing experience with your new products is to you. Which is why we went out of the way to find the best people in their respective fields to provide the highest quality materials possible.
Tom Gross
Specialty Doors and Hardware
+1 866-815-8151
info@specialtydoors.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Bloomming Room Dividers: Facet Hanging Divider