Death Investigation Underway In Talbot County

December 24, 2021

(TRAPPE, MD) Maryland State Police are actively investigating a suspicious death in Talbot County.

The deceased is identified as Marta Merina, 33, of Trappe, Maryland. Merina was found with an apparent gunshot wound early this morning. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene. Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy.

Shortly after 6:15 a.m. this morning, police responded to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for an apparent shooting. Upon their arrival police found Merina outside of her home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

State troopers from the Easton Barrack along with deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information about the person responsible is urged to contact the contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov