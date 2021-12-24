Two Residents, One Firefighter Injured in Early Morning Nahant Fire 

NAHANT — Nahant Fire Chief Austin J. Antrim and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey issued a reminder to use extension cords, power strips, and electrical devices safely after two residents and a firefighter were injured in an early morning fire that badly damaged a Maple Avenue residence. Working smoke alarms were present in the home and activated.

“This would have been a worse tragedy if not for the quick action by Nahant Firefighters and Nahant Police to locate and remove two residents,” said Chief Antrim. “Power strips and extension cords offer convenience, but they aren’t intended for constant use. Powering many devices at once can overload and overheat them, causing an electrical fire. Always use a cord that’s rated for the wattage of whatever you’re powering, and if you’re using an extension cord outdoors be sure it’s marked for outdoor use.”

“Plugging one extension cord or power strip into another isn’t safe,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Unplug devices that aren’t in use, and always plug heating and cooling appliances directly into a wall socket. Check the cords and discard them if the insulation is cracked, worn, or damaged. It’s much easier to replace an extension cord than all the things that can burn in a fire.”

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Nahant Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Investigators determined that it began in the front left corner of the living room, where numerous power strips, extension cords, and electrical devices were observed.

While this fire did not involve a Christmas tree, the flammability of trees in many homes during the holiday season presents an additional hazard at this time of year. Watering the tree daily and disposing of it early can reduce that hazard. Similarly, candles cause more fires in the winter holiday season than at any other time of year: always keep a one-foot “circle of safety” free of anything that can burn around candles, and always extinguish them before leaving a room.

For more seasonal safety tips, visit the Department of Fire Services winter holiday fire safety page.

