BlakSheep Creative Shares Nine Ways to Finish Your Digital Marketing in 2021 with a Bang
BlakSheep Creative's digital marketing gurus share nine ways that your small business can end 2021 with a bang using simple and effective digital marketing.
With 2022 just a few days away, now is the perfect time for small business owners to get their digital marketing strategies in order. It's also the best time to begin planning for the new year, which will only be more digital than ever.
— Clint L. Sanchez - BlakSheep Creative Owner and SEO Lead
The internet is changing everything—how we work, communicate, even who we are as people. It's no surprise that it's also transforming small businesses and turning them into big deals.
Small businesses can no longer afford to ignore the power of a solid online presence.
"We talk about mobile being key, but when you look at the data it's really about all online presence," says Clint Sanchez, owner of digital marketing agency BlakSheep Creative. "In 2022, we estimate that 70 percent of people will start their purchase process on Google. They already have a device in hand or close to it as they walk out of their house."
To keep pace with the changing times, it's pivotal that small businesses invest in digital marketing techniques and strategies that will propel them into 2021 and beyond. And here are some ways to do just that:
1. Personalize customer service with chatbots
Chatbots are the latest tech craze to sweep through the digital marketing world. This automated technology can increase efficiency by freeing up your time for other essential matters. Chatbots can now answer basic questions, assist with online purchases, and even process transactions.
Some businesses have given their customers access to virtual assistants through Facebook Messenger or other chat applications.
2. Go mobile or go home
Not only is Google favoring mobile-friendly websites, but it's also giving preference to sites that load quickly. If your website isn't doing well in terms of speed and design, you'll start losing out on online traffic—and ultimately, money.
To ensure that your site is performing optimally, check it with a tool like Pagespeed Insights. If you're still using the stock design that came with your website builder, it's probably not optimized for mobile viewing and might be hurting your search rankings.
It's time to take action and invest in an attractive new site that looks great across all devices.
3. Broaden your reach with social media marketing
With people spending more and more time on their phones, marketing through social media is an absolute must. If you're not already active on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Snapchat, now is the best time to start. Social media can be a great way to promote your products and services and engage with customers.
4. Master content marketing
Content marketing has become one of the most popular digital strategies for a good reason. If you create quality posts that your audience wants to read, they'll keep coming back for more—which means you'll have more opportunities to sell them on your product or service.
Your content should be helpful and meaningful to stand out from the crowd. While other businesses might post coupons or deals, you should strive to create something substantial that people will want to share.
5. Invest in a video marketing strategy
The number of people who watch online videos every day has risen by more than 60 percent over the past three years, and it's predicted that 82 percent of internet traffic will be video by 2022.
If you're not getting into the video marketing game yet, now is the time to start. Several excellent tools like Invideo and Flexclips let you create top-notch content quickly and easily.
5. Embrace VR
Virtual reality is set to become one of the main driving forces behind digital marketing in the coming years. More and more businesses are offering their customers virtual reality "experiences" that allow them to try out products or tour locations—before they even leave their homes. This added personal touch improves loyalty among existing customers while helping you win new ones.
6. Opt for 'buy' buttons
As more people turn to their mobile devices for shopping, companies are starting to offer "buy" buttons that will take you directly from social media posts or product pages to the checkout page of the eCommerce store. And since several major platforms are experimenting with this type of technology, there's no better time to embrace it.
7. Make the most out of data
When you're trying to monetize your website, understanding how users interact with your content is crucial to making practical changes to boost site traffic and conversions. For example, if people aren't spending much time on a specific page, you might add more helpful information or make the wording more enticing.
But analyzing web-user behavior can be a significant undertaking—which is where a data analytics tool like Google Analytics can help you out. You'll get a better idea of what content people are spending the most time on, how they're finding your site, and which devices they're using to access it.
You can adjust your website accordingly and bring in even more users with this information.
8. Offer personalized content
Personalization is one of the critical building blocks of effective eCommerce marketing. By tailoring your website to customers' individual needs, you'll forge deeper relationships that can help improve conversions in the long term.
For example, if someone abandons their shopping cart without making a purchase, you could use email automation to reach out and try to win them back. If they come from your Facebook page, you could send a coupon or free shipping deal to convince them to complete their order.
And if they're part of an email list, you might ask them why they left so you can improve your site accordingly in the future.
9. Expand into non-traditional channels
While most people think of social media and email when it comes to digital marketing, there are plenty of alternative options available for eCommerce businesses. For example, some platforms—like Instagram and Tik Tok —are popular among a younger demographic, while live video is on the rise.
If your current strategies aren't bringing in solid ROI, you might want to investigate some of these new platforms and see if they can help you reach a whole new audience.
