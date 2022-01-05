Lean Power receives patent to accelerate Industry 4.0 transformations
Lean Power receives patent on conversion tool to quickly transform Microsoft Word procedures into dynamic instructions, providing Industry 4.0 efficiencies.
We are excited the USPTO has recognized the Lean Power parsing technology for its uniqueness in assisting companies to expedite digital transformation efforts.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lean Power Intelligent Work Platform enables companies to quickly and easily convert paper & PDF work packages into dynamic work instructions empowering them to perform regimented work instructions more efficiently using mobile devices. The United States Patent & Trademark Office issued patent number 11,170,153 to Lean Power for its parsing technology, confirming its uniqueness in the market. The Lean Power parser utilizes proprietary technology that enables work procedures in Microsoft Word format to be converted into dynamic work instructions, also called smart procedures.
With the Lean Power Intelligent Work Platform, the parsing of a procedure from a paper-based format into a dynamic digital format that can be executed by workers using tablets can be done in a matter of seconds to a few minutes, depending on the length of the procedure and formatting. The result of this conversion process is a computer-based procedure with a foundation of dynamic functionality. Once parsed, procedures can be further enhanced with additional dynamic functionality such as if/then constructs, calculations, automated notifications, videos, and many other intelligent features using the Lean Power Dynamic Editor tool.
This proprietary intelligent parsing tool provides the following benefits to customers:
• quick conversion of existing procedures into dynamic procedures
• reduces digitalization effort
• minimizes duplication of steps
• eliminates administration and paperwork
• creates a database of instructions that can be used across multiple procedures and templates
• integrates with other enterprise software tools
About Lean Power
