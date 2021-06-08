Lean Power is now available on MS SQL and AWS GovCloud.
Improving maintenance and operations by converting detailed work procedures from analog to computer based instructionsCHICAGO, IL, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lean Power announced a new version of its software platform that converts analog work procedures into digital work instructions is now available utilizing MS SQL database. During the process of converting an analog-based work procedure into digital work instructions, Lean Power parses each step in the procedure and catalogs it in a relational database. The parsing process allows steps to be re-used across multiple procedure templates, which makes updating commonly used sections of a procedure, such as a pre-job brief, to be done very quickly and easily.
The digital platform’s latest release includes an MS SQL version to enable companies who prefer or require Microsoft-based technologies to run Lean Power on their cloud servers or on-premises servers. Lean Power is also available utilizing PostreSQL databases.
MS SQL is one of the most popular SQL-based relational database management systems (RDBMS). It is widely used as a stand-alone database solution as well as in combination with other solutions such as MongoDB and PostgreSQL.
“We felt it was important to provide our customers who prefer Microsoft IT ecosystems with the ability to also have their work conversion and execution software using Microsoft based technologies”, said Lauren Bowser, Lean Power Product Manager.
In the same release, Lean Power supports the ability to install and use the the digital work conversion and execution software on AWS GovCloud servers. Amazon's GovCloud is designed to host sensitive data, regulated workloads, and address the most stringent U.S. government security and compliance requirements. AWS GovCloud is used by U.S. government agencies at the federal, state, and local level, along with contractors, educational institutions, and other U.S. customers, to run sensitive workloads in the cloud.
About Lean Power
Lean Power is a patent-pending, fully digital work management and execution platform that empowers companies to perform regimented work instructions more efficiently, saving labor, increasing the accuracy of data collection in the field, and reducing the risk of plant and equipment failures. Lean Power can work as a stand-alone work planning and execution solution or integrate with existing document and asset management systems.
