Lean Power Digital Transformation Software for Maintenance & Operations Workers Releases New Features
Extend work execution platform and empower digital workforcesCHICAGO, IL, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lean Power application quickly converts paper & PDF procedures into dynamic digital work packages in seconds. Newly launched enhancements further enable remote work with a new preview template option for asset creation, a linkable table of contents, breadcrumbs tracking work in progress, training-related content, and image upload requirement & comments. The results: Increased productivity, decreased costs, and reduced risks.
THE NEW RELEASE FEATURES INCLUDE:
- Preview template during job creation
When starting a new job from the execution app in the field, preview the template selected prior to creating an instance of the job for execution.
- Table of Contents for jobs execution
Quickly view all parent steps in the job and jump to relevant sections of the work instructions instead of scrolling lengthy documentation.
- Breadcrumbs for jobs during execution
Track next (un-executed) steps and allow the user to return to their next step fast.
- Designating jobs intended for training or test purposes
Create “non-production” jobs to filter later and sort for production, in-field execution work, or access and execute as part of training or table-top exercises.
ACCESS IMAGERY EASILY WITH THE NEWLY LAUNCHED EDITOR/ADMIN & EXECUTION STEP.
- Video and image requirement
Users can now designate a new image/video step tied to work instructions in the editor. During execution, the individual completing the work instruction step will be required to upload at least one image or video. If applicable, additional images/videos can also be added. Workers on and offsite can now easily access equipment imagery prior to and after work execution, document out-of-spec equipment, or gather information to support a procedure change.
- Image comments
The enhanced commenting feature now supports images and videos added during execution and syncs in real-time for admin access and review.
ABOUT THE RELEASE
The release will automatically deploy for active clients currently on an environment hosted/managed by Lean Power. Lean Power clients deploying in a self-hosted environment will be contacted to receive the latest installation package and instructions.
ABOUT LEAN POWER
Lean Power is a patent-pending, fully digital work management and execution application that empowers companies to perform regimented work instructions more efficiently, saving labor, increasing the accuracy of data collection in the field, and reducing the risk of plant and equipment failures. Lean Power can work as a stand-alone work planning and execution solution or integrate with existing document and asset management systems.
For more information, contact us at:
Lean Power
350 N. Orleans St., Suite 7500-S, Chicago, IL 60654
https://leanpower.io/
Steve Kuhlman
Lean Power
+1 312-242-1642
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn