Ilsa Manning and Dr Yusra Al-Mukhtar Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Ilsa Manning, started Ilsa Fragrances in 2016

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Believe in yourself. A lot of people will believe in you and your vision, but a lot of people won’t. The ultimate foundation to moving forward and taking on challenges is believe in yourself, your capabilities, and your vision.

Ask questions and listen. Most founders begin their journey as an expert in one area, then out of necessity become a jack-of-all-trades and a master of none. We are just individuals and by seeking out those that are experts in their field (that you trust), you will have valuable insight and information for making decisions without all the weight of figuring it out yourself.

Seek and embrace feedback. The only way to know if you are on the right track is by asking those that are purchasing or consuming your product or service. Requesting feedback and analyzing it allows you to pivot when you need to pivot or stay the course when you need to stay the course.

Be brave and say No. This goes back to number 1 — believe in yourself, believe in your vision, know what you stand for. When you ask questions and listen, when you seek and embrace feedback, always do it through the lens of your vision and what you stand for. Doing this will keep you true to yourself, your vision, your goals. I’m not going to lie — this could mean potentially saying No to an opportunity or the “right way” of doing things. This is why you must be brave. It takes courage to believe in yourself, to say no to what doesn’t align with your vision, yes to what does and to do it your way… truth is, there is no “right way” anyway.

Create a tribe. From mentors to friends to family to social media relationships to networking acquaintances — find the people whom you can have community. The people in this tribe will be ones you can seek advice or solace from, laugh or cry with, despair with, elate with, grow with. These people will give you the strength to keep going when you lose steam and energy, because it will happen. My tribe is what has gotten me to this point today and I could never express my gratitude enough to each of these fabulous ladies who has supported me mentally, emotionally, and physically along the way.

Dr Yusra Al-Mukhtar, skincare, aesthetics and wellness expert with premium clinics in Harley Street, Harrow-on-the-Hill and Blundellsands

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Anyone that wants to become a founder can be, it comes back to self-belief, mindset and having a clear purpose. Not everybody wants to be a founder and not everybody should be. The world needs employees, they are very valuable, and they make the world go round. Employees are very much part of the team and without them we wouldn’t be able to achieve anything. In terms of traits that increase the likelihood of success, I would say:

Resilience — you will be knocked down, be accepting that this is part of the journey, and you will need to get back up again.

Hard work — there is no nine to five, being a founder is 24/7.

Focus — you need to know what you want to achieve. Trying to conquer everything will result in nothing being done. Start with small steps and focus on one thing. Ace it, then move on.

Humility — accept that you will make mistakes and be willing to learn. Adopt a growth mindset and be kind to others and yourself. Know that arrogance gets you nowhere

Team spirit — working as part of a team is essential. Alone you can do a little, together you can do a lot.

Adaptability — you will need to be a quick thinker and a problem solver. Circumstance and environment changes. Knowing how to adapt quickly is important.

