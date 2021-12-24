Tugce Bulut and Andrew White Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Tugce Bulut, Founder and CEO of Streetbees Andrew White, directs the Advanced Management and Leadership Programme at Oxford University’s Said Business School

Tugce Bulut, Founder and CEO of Streetbees

When you think about the things that you will regret when you’re 80, they’re almost always the things that you did not do. - Jeff Bezos” — Tugce Bulut, Founder and CEO of Streetbees

Tugce Bulut, Founder and CEO of Streetbees

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

When it comes to pitching to investors, trust your gut. You have got to have a connection with your investors and if it’s not there, you need to put serious thought into walking away after the pitch. As a relatively young, female founder in the tech industry, it was clear on occasion that the room full of middle-aged men I was pitching to just wasn’t going to take me seriously — even if they did choose to back Streetbees. Investors are long-term partners, so the trust and connection has got to be a two-way street.

Take your board on a journey. As a founder, you’re answerable to your board, but you have to be honest with them. In the early days, we wouldn’t share our challenges and missteps with our board — instead, we shared snazzy marketing presentations that made things look rosier than they were. Over time I learned that this just doesn’t work! It’s better to be honest and to be clear about where you need to improve. Not only does this build trust but means you can get help and support with those challenges from highly experienced people. If anything, it’s better to overcommunicate than paint an overly rosy picture.

Not all sales are good sales. To be frank, in the early days we would sell anything to anyone as long as it closed a deal. I think our low point was a project for a beer company who sent us 50 cases of beer (which we had to lug up to the office ourselves!) for a tasting evening. We had people tasting the beer and filling in surveys on the Streetbees app. It was miles from the machine-learning, high scale, SaaS business we’d envisaged but we lacked the ability to qualify out potential clients. It took us two or three (maybe four) more years before we really learned that lesson and now we are much better at concentrating on working with the right brands, on a recurring revenue basis. The lesson is that you can’t let short term customer wins dictate your product roadmap — tempting though it is sometimes!

Organizational design is critical. In the early days of a startup, you’re growing so fast that you’re effectively backfilling roles all the time. We grew from 10 people to 50 in six months and everyone was reporting into either me or my co-founder, Oli, which just wasn’t working. I think we really woke up to the scale of the problem when we lost 10 people in two months — that’s 20% of the workforce in a matter of weeks. It seems crazy, but it was only then that we realized we needed another layer of management. Founders can’t do it all and you actually need to plan your long-term organizational structure much further ahead than you think in order to be able to implement each phase of it when you’re ready.

Andrew White, directs the Advanced Management and Leadership Programme at Oxford University’s Said Business School

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make during difficult times? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

The most common mistake, and one which happens depressingly often, is for the CEO to keep blinkers on and hope that whatever is producing the difficulty will simply go away. At the very least, this will be a learning opportunity wasted.

Allied to this, is when the rest of the senior management team fail to take the appropriate action — either because they lack the motivation or, more commonly, fear bringing the situation to the CEO’s attention.

Similarly, the board’s failure to either be aware or to raise the need for action with the executive team is another common theme.

There is a unifying thread to all of these: poor communication and the lack of timely action result in poor staff confidence and motivation.

Keeping senior managers informed, breaking down any silo mentality and reducing the negative aspects of hierarchy are all fundamental to overcoming difficult times and eventually profiting from the lessons they can provide.

