ProHance with UBS Forums presents webinar on ‘Re-imagining Core Business Processes with Intelligent Workflow’
As working patterns continuously change, ProHance's intelligent workflow re-imagines core business processesNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s businesses need to bring in a technology where they can visualize all processes flowing together. The industry has undergone a colossal shift especially in recent times where automation will further accelerate the streamlining of complex goals in response to the economic processes of the pandemic.
Highlighting how you can best optimize workforce performance and to ensure flexibility to meet various needs, Prohance.net recently organized a webinar in association with UBS Forums on ‘Re-imagining Core Business Processes with Intelligent Workflow’ that was led by Dr. Kishore Reddy, Co-founder & CTO, ProHance with Ashish Syngal, VP – Customer Success & Key Accounts, ProHance.
The webinar also included a panel discussion moderated by Mohit Verghese, Director Implementations, ProHance; with Naryana Shenoy M, Global Service Excellence Leader, EMY and Piyush Kedia, CEO, EMPClaims and Sureshniwaas Selvaraj, Associate Director, Omega Healthcare talking about how businesses working in the hybrid environments have reimagined the future by re-looking and redesigning their business processes.
ABOUT PROHANCE: ProHance is an innovative, cutting-edge platform that helps organizations unlock the value of human capital through deep insights on employee and team performance. Its SaaS-based modular approach allows enterprises to measure time contribution with over 100+ customizable reports for efficient utilization within their workforce while optimizing productivity at a global level. ProHance is an innovative solution that has helped clients increase productivity by 15% – 30%. With over 170,000+ users across 21 countries, ProHance is quickly becoming critical for organizations to build a workforce of connected employees with visibility and engagement. To learn more please visit www. prohance.net
