OffGamers Celebrates Christmas with New Christmas Campaign
One of OffGamers’ points of pride is that our products are ideal as gifts and this Christmas campaign will encourage customers to pamper themselves and their loved ones this holiday.”SINGAPORE, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers will be hosting its own Christmas event this holiday season featuring a lucky draw with special prizes.
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
The Christmas sale titled “Christmas Just Got Merrier with OffGamers”, will reward customers who spend up to a certain amount with a chance to participate in this Christmas lucky draw to walk away with a mystery prize.
The gifts of the Christmas event will be hidden from the participants with the winners officially announced on the 28th of February 2021.
The announcement of the winners will be made on all OffGamers’ social media platforms and official blog.
This campaign will start on the 21st of December until the 7th of January 2021.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
