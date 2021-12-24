Pawthereum and RedPanda Earth Donate to Help Save the Planet’s Slowest Mammal with Gift to Sloth Conservation Foundation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum has made a $5,000 donation to The Sloth Conservation Foundation (SloCo), marking its eleventh donation in a row as part of its “12 Days of Crypto Giving” campaign. The animal welfare focused crypto project has donated over $130,000 since December 14, 2021, as part of its December campaign, and over $400,000 since the project launched in October of 2021. Pawthereum was joined on this donation by RedPanda Earth, a cryptocurrency project focused on saving endangered species, who added an additional $500.
SloCo, based in Costa Rica, is focused on protecting sloths in the wild through research and conservation techniques. They were founded in 2016 by sloth researcher Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, who has worked in the field with sloths for over 10 years. Dr. Cliffe has witnessed rapidly increasing problems that wild sloths face. These sloths are unable to adapt to the changing environment caused by the disturbance of their natural rainforest habitat. SloCo was created with the goal of developing sustainable ways for sloths and humans to co-exist. They have created strategies and programs in Costa Rica that aim to achieve this objective.
“We are so excited to be receiving this incredible donation from Pawthereum to support our sloth conservation efforts,” said Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, Founder and Executive Director of The Sloth Conservation Foundation. “As a non-profit organisation a donation of this size is a real game-changer for our projects and the communities that we support. With this donation we will not only be able to expand our current habitat restoration and protection initiatives in Costa Rica, but we will also be able to launch some new projects that we previously wouldn’t have been able to do. This includes starting a local kids ‘sloth club’ for disadvantaged indigenous children in the south Caribbean - amongst other things!”
This donation to SloCo is the penultimate donation in Pawthereum’s 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign. The campaign started on December 14, 2021, and will conclude following a donation tomorrow.
“Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “When crypto communities come together, anything is possible. Dr. Cliffe and SloCo are doing remarkable work for an animal species that is absolutely in need. The positive results of that work are clear to see, so we’re proud to make this donation to their organization. Thanks to RedPanda Earth for joining us on this donation.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
