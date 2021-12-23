Visitor arrivals for November 2021

MACAU, December 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals surged by 144.1% month-on-month to 801,300 in November 2021 attributable to the hosting of tourism events such as the Grand Prix and the Food Festival in Macao; the figure also represented a growth of 25.9% year-on-year. Number of same-day visitors (513,887) rose by 64.4% year-on-year while that of overnight visitors (287,413) fell by 11.2%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors went down by 0.4 day year-on-year to 1.3 days on account of an uplift of 15.0 percentage points in the proportion of same-day visitors (64.1%). The duration for overnight visitors extended by 0.3 day year-on-year to 3.4 days whereas that of same-day visitors remained at 0.1 day.

In terms of source of visitors, number of Mainland visitors grew by 25.9% year-on-year to 741,226, with 195,868 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled 482,543, of whom 61.8% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 54,655 visitors from Hong Kong and 5,297 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land increased by 27.4% year-on-year to 761,835 in November. Among them, 81.9% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate, 11.4% came via the Hengqin port and 4.6% through the checkpoint of Qingmao. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air and by sea totalled 20,471 and 18,994 respectively.

In the first eleven months of 2021, number of visitor arrivals grew by 31.5% year-on-year to 6,885,073. Same-day visitors (3,582,584) and overnight visitors (3,302,489) increased by 27.7% and 35.8% year-on-year respectively. The average length of stay of visitors rose by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.6 days; the duration for overnight visitors (3.2 days) lengthened by 0.4 day whereas that for same-day visitors (0.1 day) decreased by 0.1 day.