The Government intends to tighten and improve regulations on labour migration

The Government has decided to refer a proposal to the Council on Legislation on tightening and improving the current regulations on labour migration. These are the first of several coming proposed amendments to regulations on labour migration. The proposal referred to the Council on Legislation is intended to counter exploitation of labour migrants and to attract and retain international expertise and counter the expulsion of skilled workers.

It is important to address the problem of foreign workers being exploited in the Swedish labour market. The legitimacy of labour migration can only be maintained if fraud and injustice are prevented. At the same time, labour migration to Sweden is important to growing and developing businesses.

To prevent labour migrants being exploited, it is proposed that an employment contract be required in order for a work permit to be granted, and that the Swedish Migration Agency is to be able to require an employer to provide information about the labour migrant’s employment conditions or risk paying a fine. In addition, it is proposed that a maintenance requirement for family member immigration linked to foreign labour be introduced, and that the offence ‘organising of human smuggling’ be expanded so that it also includes permits issued on the basis of false information.

“The regulations on labour migration must be tightened and improved. We must address the problem of foreign workers being exploited in the Swedish labour market. The fact that people are given poorer working conditions with lower wages, longer working days or a poorer working environment just because they come from another country goes against our most fundamental values and harms the Swedish model,” says Minister for Integration and Migration Anders Ygeman.

In its referral to the Council on Legislation, the Government also proposes introducing a new residence permit for certain highly qualified people so that they can apply for work or look at the possibilities of starting a business in Sweden. Measures are also proposed against the expulsion of skilled workers. For example, it will not be necessary to revoke a work permit in the event of minor cases of deviations from employment conditions or if it appears unreasonable in light of the circumstances.

The proposals referred to the Council on Legislation are based on the inquiry report (SOU 2021:5) presented to the Government earlier this year. Additional proposals for tighter and improved regulations for labour migration are currently being circulated for comment and will be presented in 2022.

It is proposed that the legislative amendments enter into force on 1 June 2022.