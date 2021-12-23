Islanders asked to give input on draft Residential Tenancy Act changes

CANADA, December 23 - Islanders are invited to provide input on updates to the Residential Tenancy Act, which will provide more protections for Island landlords and tenants.

Key changes in the Act include when to grant greater than allowable annual rental increases, new eviction timelines, a right of first refusal for renovictions and compensation for evictions without cause. The new Act will also include administrative penalties, strengthen the complaints process and enforcement of the process.

“I invite all Islanders, especially landlords, tenants, business with interest in the rental market and non-governmental organizations that support tenants to give their input. This is a large and comprehensive piece of legislation that has undergone extensive review and changes to benefit everyone involved in the housing continuum in a fair and respectful way.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Islanders can submit their input at Residential Tenancy Act Consultations until January 14, 2022. Those who require another way to submit feedback including by written submission, phone, or email can contact tenancyact@gov.pe.ca or call 902-894-0304.

Due to the recent spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, in-person engagement sessions for January 2022 are on hold. Online engagement sessions will take place on:

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Introducing updated residential rental legislation is part of government’s overall effort to address housing challenges across the province. Recently government placed a moratorium on renovictions to protect the wellbeing and safety of tenants and landlords.

