CGU Expands Gaming Portfolio, Play-to-Earn Opportunities With Thunder Lands Deal
Crypto Gaming United with 100,000 league members enters into a definitive strategic agreement with blockchain metaverse game developer Thunder Lands.
We are thrilled that now our league memebers can play-to-earn by expanding their virtual footprint in this fantasy world complete with dragons, gothic castles and breathtaking adventures.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Gaming United (CGU), the world largest play-to-earn league, has entered into a definitive strategic agreement with blockchain metaverse game developer Thunder Lands to interoperate the two groups’ play-to-earn activities, opening up Thunder Lands gaming for hundreds of thousands of CGU league members.
— Sergei Sergienko, co-founder, CGU
CGU, http://cgu.io, the largest play-to-earn blockchain gaming league in the world, is a leader in the metaverse play-to-earn market, which is a fast-growing segment of the US$2 trillion international online gaming market. Since its launch in September, CGU has built a community of 100,000 members via its Discord channel.
Headquartered in Dubai, Thunder Lands, http://tl.games, is a metaverse game developer using blockchain technology to enable a virtual economy that rewards players for helping develop a fantasy world. Players can buy NFTs of weapons, armor, crystals, castles, lands and entire worlds and sell them for monetary value. Thunder Lands is self-funded, with CGU coming in as its first strategic partner.
“We seek to constantly expand labor opportunities for our league members and are thrilled that now they can play-to-earn by expanding their virtual footprint in this fantasy world complete with dragons, gothic castles and breathtaking adventures,” said Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder. “We are looking forward to extend our sponsorship program to include Thunder Lands NFT assets.”
Thunder Lands is a virtual gaming metaverse in the Dark Fantasy genre. It is a string of dark worlds, where players take on roles of a mercenaries and treasure-seekers. To play the game, CGU members will need access to TNDR tokens, which will be initially available to purchase in-game assets. After pre-sale, which is on now, ends, these tokens will be available for sale on several exchanges, as early as February 2022. Once all 10 billion tokens are distributed, they will be only available from Thunder Lands marketplace and from other players.
“We are happy to take CGU league players on a journey of exploration and conquest in dark but exciting worlds of Thunder Lands,” said Val Ermac, Thunder Lands founder. “We think that with 100,000 members of Discord channel and 5,800 scholars, CGU is the largest play-to-earn league at the moment, and its participation will help jump start Thunder Lands metaverse economy.”
Scholarships are a key feature of CGU. When players join blockchain games like Thunder Lands, they have to buy their own assets, sometimes spending upwards of US $1,000, in order to be able to earn tokens and NFTs which then can be cashed out for fiat. With CGU league players, it is CGU that picks up the tab, revenue sharing with its players as they start earning money in the game by winning NFT-based assets and cashing them out via CGU’s marketplace.
Thousands of CGU league members are currently earning about US $1,000 per month by earning NFT assets in various games and cashing them out via CGU platform. To support its thousands of players, CGU recently raised a total of US$17.5 million in three investment rounds, the last one being the actual IDO of the CGU token on the TimeX exchange. The IDO was hugely successful and sold out in record 6 seconds. The surge of new members joining CGU has pushed the token price to US $2, valuing CGU’s fully diluted market cap around US$2 billion. The CGU token, built on Binance Smart Chain, can currently be purchased on TimeX, Pancakeswap, and Olive.Cash exchanges, with more exchange listings coming soon.
