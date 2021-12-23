Viking Pest Control, an Anticimex Company, Opens Three Locations in Pennsylvania
Company continues its growth in Pennsylvania with the opening of three new offices in York, West Norriton, and Dallas
These three new locations in Pennsylvania brings Viking Pest Control's strong industry experience to new areas We are excited to be able to widely extend our current services in Pennsylvania.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Viking Pest Control is pleased to announce the opening of three new offices in Pennsylvania. In early October, the Dallas, PA office opened, solidifying Viking’s presence in Northeast PA. On November 1, Viking opened offices in West Norriton and hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in York, PA on December 22. The expanded office space enables the company to widely increase its present service area throughout the Eastern part of the state, extending into the heart of South Central Pennsylvania. In addition to their continued growth in Pennsylvania, Viking has also recently opened an office in Camden, Delaware.
Viking is the modern pest control company who prides itself in offering the most effective and efficient pest control management solution to residents and business owners in New Jersey, Delaware, the Eastern Shore of Maryland and parts of Pennsylvania.
“These three new locations in Pennsylvania brings Viking Pest Control's strong industry experience to new areas We are excited to be able to widely extend our current services in Pennsylvania,” says Pest Management Professional, Eric Gunner “As with all our PA locations, they will be managed by the same team. For over 40 years Viking has been providing reliable pest control services that is customized to both residential and commercial customers.
With Viking’s further expansion comes continued growth; if you are looking to join an environmentally friendly and innovative company that provides extensive training for our technicians, click here to apply.
The beautiful landscape of Pennsylvania is home to many ecosystems and is a perfect breeding ground for pest. With the changing seasons and temperatures, pests will always find opportune times to reproduce and invade homes and business premises. Having a professional exterminator trained to control these kinds of infestations within specific areas of the state ensures that treatment is customized and effective. The company focuses on controlling pest concerns from the source, minimizing impact on human health, pets or the environment.
Call 800-618-2847 or visit their website for more information on Viking’s extended coverage in Pennsylvania.
