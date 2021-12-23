Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,601 in the last 365 days.

Kirk Penner Appointed to State Board of Education

News Release

December 23, 2021

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Kirk Penner to the Nebraska State Board of Education.  Penner will represent District 5. His appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Patricia Timm in October.

“The Department of Education welcomes Mr. Penner to fill the important role of a state board member,” said Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “Like each board member, his experiences, perspectives, and representation of District 5 will be a value to the Constitutional work of the Department.  I appreciate his willingness to serve in this role and look forward to working with him in this capacity.”

Penner is a business and community leader from Aurora with 16 years of experience on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education. He will serve the remainder of the Timm’s term, which is up for election in November.

You just read:

Kirk Penner Appointed to State Board of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.