Kirk Penner Appointed to State Board of Education

News Release

December 23, 2021

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Kirk Penner to the Nebraska State Board of Education. Penner will represent District 5. His appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Patricia Timm in October.

“The Department of Education welcomes Mr. Penner to fill the important role of a state board member,” said Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “Like each board member, his experiences, perspectives, and representation of District 5 will be a value to the Constitutional work of the Department. I appreciate his willingness to serve in this role and look forward to working with him in this capacity.”

Penner is a business and community leader from Aurora with 16 years of experience on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education. He will serve the remainder of the Timm’s term, which is up for election in November.