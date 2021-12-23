THE SECRET OF THE HOLIDAY'S RECIPES IS REVEALED: DISCOVER THE ALL FLAVORS OF THE PORTUGUESE FOOD&BEVERAGE INDUSTRY.

MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally | Food & Beverage Experience MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally | The USA Campaign MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally | Discover Portugal

The Portuguese Food&Beverage sector exports more than 6.2 billion euros per year, and production increased by over 4.9% in 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Portuguese Food & Beverage sector exported more than 6.2 billion euros in 2021 and production increased more than 4.9% in an unprecedented global context. This strategic sector for the Portuguese economy is recognized worldwide for its high-quality standards and top product selection. Portugal's geography and environmental conditions are essential competitive factors for exquisite food and beverages: Portuguese olive oil has a unique advantage over its main competitors in the Mediterranean region and the entire northern hemisphere: It is the 1st to reach the market due to the unique climatic characteristics that allows the olives ripen faster.The United States is the 9th largest international market and the 3rd largest market outside the EU for Portuguese F&B brands.Portugal is the 3rd largest olive oil exporter globally and the 3rd largest exporter in Europe, with exports to over 107 international markets. The substantial investment made in recent years has led to the revitalization and modernization of this traditional sector of the Portuguese agriculture.Portugal is also the 24th largest global exporter of fresh vegetables and the 8th largest exporter within Europe, with gross exports to over 81 international markets. In the recent years, Portuguese agricultural products grew by 6%, the production area increased by 7%, and the greenhouse-built area was almost 11% of the total agricultural production sites. Portugal is now a world reference for quality and sustainability, with over 75% of its production destined for major international markets.Portugal is the 30th largest exporter globally and the 9th largest European fruit exporter, exporting to over 93 international markets. 50% of the Portuguese fruit production is exported mainly to European countries.The Portuguese Food & Beverage industry is also committed to digital transition. Technology will continue to accelerate at a feverish pace in the F&B sector, as Portuguese companies invest in innovation, sustainable production and reshaping production and distribution models.Portugal has been making an unprecedented investment in technological innovation and sustainability to boost this strategic sector. Environmental protection is one of the main concerns of every Portuguese Food & Beverage company, also pursuing high social and ecological responsibility principles.Portuguese Food & Beverage companies keep optimizing their supply chain processes to make them agile, resilient and visible in real-time. Portugal's vision and strategic mission for this sector are to consistently deliver the highest quality, uniqueness, and fantastic flavor. The investment in innovation by Portuguese companies enables them to reduce time to market, eliminate costly inefficiencies, optimize operations, and drive sales and profitability.Innovation, modernization, sustainability, and quality are today's strategic investment focuses on the Portuguese Food & Beverage industry.ABOUT THE MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally CAMPAIGN:The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign is an AICEP - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency initiative directed to the American market. It will showcase the best of Portugal's sustainable and innovative products from several industries: from fashion to home furnishings, building materials to technology, food & beverage, and the molds industry.The campaign statement seeks to focus, professionalize, and aggregate Portuguese products and services, allowing them instant recognition for their potential and effort, supported by acknowledging Portugal's reputation as a modern, innovating, and trend-setting country.The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign targets the United States of America, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom and will take place throughout 2021.The narrative of the digital campaign follows consumer and communication trends. It focuses on the values that differentiate and promote the Portuguese offer's recognition in the international market: Sustainability, Know-how, Tradition, Authenticity, Quality, Design, Innovation, and Customization.Learn more at portugalglobal-northamerica.com /made-in-portugal-naturallyAbout AICEP Portugal Global USA:The Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy. AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and overseas, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site installation selection, and human resources consultancy. With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees the internationalization and exports of Portuguese companies, supporting them throughout these processes by investing in research and development of products and services.For more information, visit portugalglobal-northamerica.com

