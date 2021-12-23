Heading into offseason, MLS Veteran Teams Up with Fintech Firm Hedge to Convert Payroll into Crypto
Nashville SC Forward CJ Sapong using Hedge's breakthrough service to seamlessly convert season bonuses & future MLS pay into crypto
BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 -- Hedge, a fintech company that transforms payroll into Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, has partnered with MLS veteran forward CJ Sapong to convert a portion of his salary directly into cryptocurrency.
— CJ Sapong, Nashville SC Forward
CJ Sapong (IG: @CJSapong TW:@BigAfrika88), known for being one of the most reliable & consistent goal-scorers in Major League Soccer and Nashville SC’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, is not just a star on pitch. CJ is also a respected cryptocurrency enthusiast who, after leading his team to a playoff run, is stepping into a role advising Hedge as the company explodes into the marketplace. Nashville’s number 17 will also use Hedge convert a portion of his 2021 MLS bonuses and future salary payments into crypto, and is ready to explain why he chose his personal allocations & a relationship with the team at Hedge
“Anytime you add automation to budgeting, you’re creating a more efficient lifestyle. But when you add the ability to invest into a space that has a large use case, through that automation you bring a sense of security and serenity knowing you are consistently building towards your future.” Says Sapong, “My experience with the team at Hedge has brought a lot of educational tools and resources that have increased my comfort and knowledge of the blockchain and cryptocurrency. Now with Hedge’s payroll conversion platform I can focus on my profession knowing that success on the field is directly linked to financial freedom off of it.”
By using Hedge, CJ is leveraging the strategy of dollar-cost averaging through automated conversion of his paychecks with gethedge.io to smooth out market volatility as he continues to build out his personal digital currency nest eggs.
“Hedge is proud to work with CJ and are excited that this dynamic professional athlete is helping lead the movement in making Crypto easier and more accessible for more Americans than ever before,” said Hedge founder, David Schwartz. “Hedge is a convenient, frictionless way for virtually anyone to join the movement towards monetary freedom.”
Hedge is built to scale so employees can seamlessly convert a customizable portion of their payroll compensation into crypto and securely deposit it into their individual wallets or leave it directly on Hedge. Hedge’s platform allows a person’s pay to still be sent out in government backed money like the dollar from employer to employee, so neither side incurs a separate taxable event at the original point of pay. Employers of any size, from family run businesses to Fortune 500 companies will be able to offer the service as an employee driven option, knowing it is fully compliant and free to them as a company.
The service is available now! Interested parties can sign up and start taking advantage of dollar cost averaging into cryptocurrencies today at gethedge.io.
