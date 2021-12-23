Submit Release
Capital Engine® Partners with Alto to Enable Investors to Accept IRA Capital for Private Investments

New Partnership Will Allow Sponsors to Raise Additional Capital and Help Individual Investors Participate in Private Markets Using Their Retirement Funds

Private markets are rapidly transforming and have surpassed public markets by some measures to become the more popular way for companies to raise money in the US”
— Bryan Smith, CEO of Capital Engine®
NEW YORK, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto), the self-directed IRA platform making it easy to invest in alternative investments using tax-advantaged retirement funds, announced a partnership with Capital Engine Inc. (Capital Engine®), the leading private capital and investment management technology provider in the market, for traditional and digital assets.

This new partnership will enable deal sponsors who are raising capital using Capital Engine’s investment management technology solution to seamlessly accept IRA capital through Alto's platform.

“Private markets are rapidly transforming and have surpassed public markets by some measures to become the more popular way for companies to raise money in the US,” said Bryan Smith, CEO of Capital Engine®. “We’re very excited about the partnership with Alto because it provides our clients and deal sponsors broader reach to private capital and also benefits IRA holders, allowing them to participate in investment opportunities that would otherwise not have been available to them.”

Capital Engine® software helps leverage the opportunity to better originate and showcase a diverse selection of private investment deals, making it easy for Alto IRA investors to put their funds to work i.e. a deal’s potential viability can be better assessed, market appetite determined and transaction promptly closed.

“Alto and Capital Engine share a mission of providing new ways for startups and entrepreneurs to raise capital and enabling everyday people to take part in these opportunities once only available to the wealthy and well-connected,” said Tara Fung, Chief Revenue Officer at Alto. “Individuals should be able to choose how they want to invest their retirement funds, including making investments into private securities, which can add meaningful diversification in increasingly volatile public markets.”

About Alto

Alto is a Nashville-based financial technology company that launched its next-generation self-directed IRA platform in 2018 to make it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike.

Among Alto's current investment partners include AngelList, DiversyFund, Eaglebrook Advisors, Fundr, Grayscale, Masterworks, Republic, and Vint, as well as financial advisors, fund sponsors, and other direct issuers. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike.

Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide investment advice to its clients.

About Capital Engine®

Capital Engine® is a fast-growing FinTech company facilitating the creation of efficient and trusted online private capital and alternative investment marketplaces, for traditional and digital assets.

Capital Engine® provides a comprehensive, integrated suite of digital investment tools, back office technology and distribution platform to connect private capital with investors of all types.

The business model of Capital Engine® is to partner with industry experts like Alto in venture capital, renewable energy, impact investing, healthcare, real estate, philanthropy and alternative investments, in setting up investment platforms, online marketplaces and trading exchanges using our proprietary software.


