For yet another year, Fibank ranks among the strongest consumer brands in Bulgaria

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality, reliability and innovation: this is what the Fibank brand symbolizes for Bulgarian consumers according to the global organization Superbrands which is focused on ranking leading consumer and business brands from around the world. The prestigious international award was given to Fibank for yet another year, as recognition of the hard work and dedication of the bank’s team.

The Superbrands awards were given to the most successful brands on the Bulgarian market for the eighth consecutive year. The organization holds competitions in over 80 countries around the world. The methodology of selection and evaluation of brands is universal for all countries. Superbrands are awarded based on evaluation by a jury composed of reputable experts in the advertising industry and an independent study of the Bulgarian consumer market segment. Superbrands' partner in conducting the national consumer voting is GfK Bulgaria Market Research Institute. The process ensures that the expert opinion of specialists is compared with and supplemented by consumer ratings.

For a fourth time in a row, Superbrands also awarded an honorary prize for contribution to the establishment and promotion of the Bulgarian brand around the world. This year it went to the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble which won gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Fibank is a long-term sponsor of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation (BRGF) and its partner in a number of successful projects, including the annual charity calendar of the bank. The 2022 calendar is dedicated to the idea of sustainable development by supporting research and preservation of Bulgarian fruit and vegetable varieties. The initiative is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals set up by the United Nations General Assembly, aimed at geographical biodiversity and reduction of the carbon footprint and damage to nature from the use of pesticides.

All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will be donated to the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation and the Agricultural Academy Sofia, in support of their activities. It is printed on 100% recycled paper without elemental chlorine or heavy metals and with a neutral pH, in line with the bank's long-term commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development.

