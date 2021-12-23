Clean Group Provides 24/7 COVID Cleaning Services in Sydney

commercial cleaning company logo covid cleaners in Sydney working 24/7 covid cleaner in medical centre covid cleaner in warehouse

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a commercial cleaning-based company is located in Sydney NSW as well. It provides 24/7 cleaning services across commercial and residential premises. Apparently, it is offering a complete hour emergency COVID cleaning service of cleaning and disinfection in concern of the COVID -19. They provide it for both the premise such as commercial and residential as well in Sydney and Melbourne. For the last 20 years, the company has been a dedicated business disinfection and cleaning service provider. Therefore, the organization has overall experience in the commercial cleaning industry.

While emerging demand due to COVID cleaning services in the areas of commercial especially will let us think to start this 24/7 hr disinfection service. This service has been started for Sydney NSW and Melbourne VIC. All the services will be available 24 hours and continuously 7 days a week to serve all the emergency COVID cleaning and disinfection requirements anywhere across the mentioned region. For more information or booking an appointment prior you can call or mail us, said by the owner and founder of Clean Group.

Clean Group has become a trusted provider of COVID cleaning services

During this pandemic, its tremendous and unique work in Sydney dragged it into the limelight and later it became famous across the city. The company holds a highly skilled staff along with the latest and advanced technology for every cleaning purpose. This organization is well known and has been appreciated for its affordable price schemes. Interestingly, this is one of the first Electrostatic Disinfection Service providers for commercial properties across the city.

Clean Group cleaning service provider is a fully disinfection and cleaning service for the places like commercial properties such as malls, gyms, offices, childcare centers, and so on. Additionally, it also provides a COVID cleaning certification to officially declare that certain places have been disinfected in line with Safe Work Australia (SWA ) guidelines and are eliminated from any kind of virus infections. Meanwhile, the reason behind the certification is deliberated to aid the businesses to get instant approval from certain authorities in order to re-open their business around Melbourne and Sydney.

Electrostatic disinfection technique for 100% virus removal

Cleaners of Clean Group utilize the advanced Electrostatic disinfection tools along with TGA-certified chemicals, hospital-grade (safe for humans) to eliminate any kind of virus or its variant. The process is instant and very efficient and specifically beneficial for fast disinfection of massive premises, such as strata buildings, office buildings, warehouses, factories, and others.

24/7 COVID cleaning services now available all over Sydney & Melbourne

Clean Group is dedicated to providing 24/7 COVID cleaning solutions to all the businesses in a vast range of industries. Its services are benefitted by certain industries like childcare centers, schools, buildings, gyms, strata buildings, warehouses, medical centers. And to get the best work done, the company also provides COVID cleaning along with commercial vehicles, such as ambulances, delivery trucks, and vans. As Clean Group company has owned the most reasonable cleaning company across Sydney which results in it becoming the most trusted company. This venture has already been trusted by over 100 property managers/ owners for their regular cleaning requirements. This is how these customers are getting the benefits of the company’s reasonable & certified 24/7 COVID cleaning services throughout Sydney.

The company offers professional cleaning services which are not at all similar to regular cleaning. Clean Group technicians staff do their work as per the SWA standards for deep cleaning of any premises disclosed to COVID- 19 which is mentioned on the Clean Group website.

Things that make Clean Group stand out from other COVID cleaning companies

The bundle of quality that makes Clean Group eccentric from others is because of carrying so many qualities such as their allegiance toward quality, long-lasting years of experience, and highly - skilled team of trained staff, along with certified disinfected cleaners. However, the company is also known for utilizing only eco-friendly cleaning supplies. It's an advanced disinfectant product that is TGA - authorized and certified secure for people. During the cleaning procedure, cleaners took all the precautions to ensure the safety of all their clients. The staff is always kept under examination in order to check their body temperature & fever and also the company has given them the best quality of safety kits, gloves, PPE Kit and masks, etc.

Now, the best part about this organization is that it is available 24 hours and all seven days a week which shows a customer can request anytime, anywhere. The company is ready to provide fast service delivery within hours.

