Timor-Leste’s economic recovery community support program launches prior to Christmas

Timor-Leste Community Support Program Timor-Leste Community Support Program Facility Timor-Leste Community Support Program Hampers

Greatest act of humanitarian kindness is rolled out by Timor-Leste Government to support those most impacted by COVID and devastating floods in lead up to Xmas

It really is one of the greatest acts of humanitarian kindness we have seen a country undertake across the world. We are so proud to be partnering with the Timor-Leste Government to help implement it” — Tammy Kassiou, Chair, Philotimo Group