Timor-Leste’s economic recovery community support program launches prior to Christmas

It really is one of the greatest acts of humanitarian kindness we have seen a country undertake across the world. We are so proud to be partnering with the Timor-Leste Government to help implement it”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Timor-Leste Government has shown extraordinary leadership and undertaken one of the world's greatest humanitarian programs to support those impacted by COVID and recent devastating floods by delivering food hampers to tens of thousands of people across Timor-Leste.
Dili based Australian workforce mobilisation and strategic consultancy, the Philotimo Group, has partnered with the Timor-Leste Government to manage the logistics and distribution of the country’s largest community donation campaign in the lead up to Christmas. The initiative is one of the biggest program of support to be undertaken by the Timor Leste Government in peace time.
The program is an initiative of the new President. Under his leadership the Government has given the mandate to Centru Lojistika Nasional (CLN) to implement the program.
The Philotimo Group’s ‘Branditall’ business has been appointed to manage, coordinate and distribute the program which involves receiving, packaging and delivering 32,000 care gift packages to the most vulnerable and needy across Timor-Leste.
“We are extremely proud to be working with the CLN to assist in the implementation of this wonderful program,” Philotimo Chair and Branditall CEO, Tammy Kassiou said.
“It is one of the most extraordinary humanitarian efforts we have ever witnessed. Not only has it been designed to support people in need across Timor-Leste, it has also been carefully constructed to bolster the role of growers and businesses in cultivating and providing important crops and other produce for the local market.”
Over 32,000 care gift packages will be delivered to people through the festive season. Each package is beautifully boxed and contains a selection of food essentials such as rice, corn, red beans, green beans and mixed beans and peanuts, along with a Christmas letter from the President.
CLN purchased the food essentials from some 200 local growers and produce companies across Timor- Leste. Distribution centres were established to receive, sort, clean and package the goods ready for delivery.
“Each care gift package is valued at $30 and will provide many people with important food essentials in the lead up to Christmas,” Ms Kassiou added.
“Over the next few days, my team along with the support and involvement of non-government and community organisations and volunteers, we will deliver the packages to 32,000 people throughout districts across Timor Leste.
“An operation of this size requires significant planning and resources. 140 shipping containers have been lined with plastic across the distribution centres to ensure food stuff is able to be safely stored while we pack it into packages ready to be distributed.
“The new President of the CLN is extremely committed to ensuring that the program is highly successful in supporting the people of Timor-Leste and also encouraging and bolstering the critical role of growers in providing food security to the nation.
“He has personally inspected the facilities and implemented quality control initiatives to ensure the highest quality of food management is installed across the network.
“The program will also support continued focus on improving the quality and viability of production, processing and distribution of locally grown agricultural commodities and the critical role of growers in the total supply chain and delivery practices from farm to site.
“The people of Timor-Leste are incredibly resilient and positive. The country has been ravaged by floods and COVID and yet despite this the county has pulled together to focus on helping people to rebuild their lives.
“This economic recovery support program ‘Medidas Sigurdncd Alimentar’ will provide a much needed emotional and economic boost for the people for Timor-Leste. It really is one of the greatest acts of humanitarian kindness we have seen a country undertake across the world, which is why we are so proud to be partnering with the Timor-Leste Government to help them implement it.”
About CLN
The CLN charter includes responsibility for the operations of the commodity receival sites network across Timor-Leste where, after the growers deliver their harvest, rice, maize and beans are processed into bags for distribution to consumers.
Branditall
Branditall Limitada is a Timor-Leste business focused on providing international goods and services, corporate wear and uniforms, PPE, medical supplies, gifting, logistics, warehouse storage and distribution solutions. The business pays particular attention to the promotion, support and advancement of local content by employing and professionally developing local Timorese workers.
About Philotimo Group
Philotimo Group overarches a number of complementary businesses, providing leadership, expertise and services across various sectors to a broad range of industries. Two of these businesses, Branditall and ISAT play key roles in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors. The group plays a critical role in delivering training and skilling and connecting and mobilising workers across multiple projects and work sites throughout Timor-Leste as well as many other countries.
