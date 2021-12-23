On Wednesday, December, 22, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. Maine State Police responded to a report of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s that had wandered away from his home in Vassalboro. Troopers responded to the scene and started searching the area. Troopers were able to gather intelligence information from a town plow truck driver that saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during the storm. Trooper Tyler Harrington was able to locate the man in a ditch on Mudget Hill Rd. in Vassalboro. The man, 82 year old Bernard Perry was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite. Trooper Harrington carried Perry to his cruiser as he was unable to walk and awaited the arrival of an ambulance. Perry was transported to Maine General Hospital in Augusta where he is recovering from his injuries.

We are grateful Bernard Perry was found in a timely manner and is recuperating. We are also thankful for Trooper Harrington, Maine State Police Troopers and all Law Enforcement Officers in Maine who do an exceptional job protecting the citizens of Maine and all those who visit our great state.