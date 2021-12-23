Governor signs tweak to medical malpractice reform bill

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed House Bill 11, which ensures that independent health care providers can continue providing the care that New Mexicans need by clarifying statutory language that had inadvertently caused those providers to fear losing their insurance policies.

The legislation came out of an agreement between doctors, patients, insurance companies and hospitals.

“Supporting New Mexico’s medical providers and protecting the patients they serve is important business,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I’m glad to have the chance to sign into law this common-sense fix, and I’m grateful to the Legislature for their quick action on this matter.”

After stakeholders held discussions and identified a legislative solution, the governor’s office met with concerned parties, and the governor made a technical fix to the act germane in the special session in order to avert the potential unintended consequences.

“The New Mexico Medical Society is grateful to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state lawmakers for fixing an unintended consequence of the 2021 Medical Malpractice Act,” said Annie Jung, New Mexico Medical Society executive director. “Our governor and state legislature worked together under urgent circumstances to preserve access to healthcare for thousands of New Mexican patients and prevent the closure of dozens of physician-owned small businesses. Their quick and decisive action saved lives.”